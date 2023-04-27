Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 5:46 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.33K Followers

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Martinez - VP, IR

Bob Jordan - President and CEO

Tammy Romo - EVP and CFO

Ryan Green - EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Andrew Watterson - COO

Linda Rutherford - Chief Administration and Communications Officer

Conference Call Participants

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Matt Roberts - Raymond James

Helane Becker - TD Cowen

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

David Vernon - Bernstein

Alexandra Skores - Dallas Morning News

Alison Sider - The Wall Street Journal

Dawn Gilbertson - The Wall Street Journal

Leslie Josephs - CNBC

Holden Wilen - Dallas Business Journal

David Slotnick - TPG

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Southwest Airlines First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. My name is Chad, and I will be moderating today’s call. This call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on southwest.com in the Investor Relations section. After today’s prepared remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Ryan Martinez, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Ryan Martinez

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2023 conference call. In just a moment, we will share our prepared remarks and then jump into Q&A.

On the call with me today, we have our President and CEO, Bob Jordan; Executive Vice President and CFO, Tammy Romo; Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Ryan Green; and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Watterson.

A quick reminder that we will make forward-looking statements, which are based on our current expectation of future performance, and our actual results could differ materially from expectations. Also, we will reference our non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.