Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 6:38 PM ETCore Laboratories N.V. (CLB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.33K Followers

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Larry Bruno - Chairman and CEO

Chris Hill - CFO

Gwen Gresham - SVP and Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Samantha Hoh - Evercore ISI

John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Don Crist - Johnson Rice

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Core Lab First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Larry Bruno, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Larry Bruno

Thanks, Danielle. Good morning in the Americas, good afternoon in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and good evening in Asia-Pacific. We'd like to welcome all of our shareholders, analysts and most importantly, our employees to Core Laboratories First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. This morning, I'm joined by Chris Hill, Core's Chief Financial Officer; and Gwen Gresham, Core's Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations.

The call will be divided into 6 segments. Gwen will start by making remarks regarding forward-looking statements. We'll then have some opening comments, including a high-level review of important factors in Core's Q1 performance. In addition, we'll review Core's strategies in the 3 financial tenets that the company employs to build long-term shareholder value. Chris will then give a detailed financial overview and have additional comments regarding shareholder value. Following Chris, Gwen will provide some comments on the company's outlook and guidance. I'll then review Core's 2 operating segments, detailing our progress and discussing the continued successful introduction and deployment of Core Lab's technologies as well as highlighting some of Core's operations and major projects worldwide. Then we'll open the phones for a Q&A session.

I'll now turn the call over to Gwen for remarks on forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.