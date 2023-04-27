Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 6:48 PM ETAppFolio, Inc. (APPF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.33K Followers

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lori Barker - IR

Shane Trigg - President & CEO

Fay Sien Goon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to AppFolio, Inc.’s Conference Call. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded and a replay will be available on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Lori Barker, Investor Relations.

Lori Barker

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I’m Lori Barker, Investor Relations for AppFolio and I'd like to thank you for joining us today as we report AppFolio's First Quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call today are Shane Trigg, AppFolio's President and CEO; and Fay Sien Goon, AppFolio's Chief Financial Officer. This call is being simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.appfolioinc.com.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind everyone of AppFolio's Safe Harbor policy. Comments made during this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events, including financial projections, future market conditions or future product enhancements or development is a forward-looking statement.

AppFolio's actual future results could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in our SEC filings. AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For greater detail about risks and uncertainties, please see our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with SEC on February 9, 2023.

In addition, this

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.