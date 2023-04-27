Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Estee Lauder: A Luxury Company In Temporary Trouble

Summary

  • Sales declined sharply due to COVID restrictions in China.
  • However, their ROC and ROE are very good, and as returns follow ROC in the long term, they are a good bet.
  • The price you pay for this company is expensive, but quality comes at a price, and on a normalized basis the valuation is better, but still not cheap.

Estee Lauder logo on a shelf of products of the brand. Estee Lauder is an american cosmetics and skincare brand on the luxury market.

7Thesis

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is one of my long-term holdings, which I bought years ago despite the high valuation it has always had. And I am quite happy with that decision as it has outperformed the market over that period

This article was written by

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
219 Followers
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in. All ideas, reports, articles, and all other features of this subscription product are provided for informational and educational purposes. Nothing contained herein is investment advice or should be construed as investment advice. All decisions that you make after reading our articles and reports are 100% your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

