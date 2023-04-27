Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tenaris SA (TS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 7:23 PM ET
Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Giovanni Sardagna - IR Director

Paolo Rocca - Chairman & CEO

Gabriel Podskubka - COO

Luca Zanotti - President of United States

Conference Call Participants

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Marc Bianchi - TD Cowen

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas Exane

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

James Winchester - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Anderson - Barclays Bank

Guglielmo Opipari - Bestinver

Luigi De Bellis - Equita SIM

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2023 Tenaris S.A. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Giovanni Sardagna. Please go ahead.

Giovanni Sardagna

Thank you, Gigi, and welcome to Tenaris 2023 First Quarter Conference Call. Before we start, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking information during this call, and that our actual results may vary from those expressed or implied during the call.

With me on the call today are Paolo Rocca, our Chairman and CEO; Alicia Mondolo, our Chief Financial Officer; Gabriel Podskubka in his new position as Chief Operating Officer; and Luca Zanotti, President of our U.S. operations.

Before passing over the call to Paolo for his opening remarks, I would like to briefly comment our quarterly results. Our fourth quarter sales reached $4.1 billion, up 75% year-on-year and 14% sequentially, mainly driven by higher sales of OCTG and line pipe for offshore projects around the world in addition to a peak of shipments to a large pipeline project in Argentina. Average selling prices in our Tube operating segment increased 32% compared to the corresponding quarter

