Growing Stronger

We are enthusiastic about the potential capital gains for retail value investors that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) holds as its financials grow stronger. Despite the 43% price increase YTD, Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts continue to rate the stock a Buy opportunity. The 10% recent slippage from $87.83 to ~$80 in April since revenue and earnings were announced enhances our Buy assessment.

The Company

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc isn’t exactly a start-up nor even a nascent company. The Chicago-based, multinational medical technology company is a spin-off of General Electric (GE). GE retains 20% ownership.

General Electric’s involvement with healthcare goes back to the early 1900s with the discovery and production of X-ray tubes. The growing healthcare segment grew through R&D and M&As. GE named the precursor division General Electric Medical Systems in 1994. By 2017, GE Medical Systems was a leading manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals.

General Electric announced in 2021 its split into three investment-grade public companies. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc incorporated in 2022. On January 4, 2023, the stock was publicly listed. General Electric HealthCare Technologies operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

It sells dyes used in magnetic-resonance-imaging procedures; manufactures medical diagnostic equipment, including CT image machines; MRI, XRAY; Ultrasound; Cath Labs; Mammogram; Nuclear Medicine Cameras; and develops Health technology for medical imaging and information technologies, medical diagnostics, patient monitoring systems, disease research, drug discovery, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Its primary business units operate in more than 100 countries.

General Electric HealthCare Tech also sells services, e.g., service contracts for repairs and maintenance of its medical equipment, architectural equipment programs to make facilities efficient and meet the needs of customers facilities serve, medical device cybersecurity programs to protect the integrity of the devices, and patient information (Skeye™) and a web-based centralized repository for physicians and patients to access information. The company has an educational program service with +80 training courses on online tip updates for imaging professionals. All are portals for revenue and profit generation.

Show Me The Money

The company’s first operating quarter earnings report was issued on April 25, ’23. Its total financial report beat estimates and 2023 guidance is positive. Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts rate the stock a Buy opportunity. Because GE HealthCare Tech is not a nascent company, has seasoned management, and sports a legacy namesake; the 2023 guidance has the gravitas for us, as reported by SA:

Organic revenue growth* in the range of 5% to 7% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBIT margin* in the range of 15.0% to 15.5%, reflecting an expansion of 50 to 100 basis points versus 2022 Standalone Adjusted EBIT margin* of 14.5%.

Adjusted effective tax rate (ETR)* in the range of 23% to 25%.

Adjusted EPS* in the range of $3.60 to $3.75, representing 7% to 11% growth. This compares to 2022 Standalone Adjusted EPS* of $3.38.

Free cash flow conversion* of 85% or more for the full year. The Company's cash flow outlook assumes that the legislation requiring R&D capitalization for tax purposes is repealed or deferred beyond 2023. The Free cash flow* impact of this legislation is up to 10 points of Free cash flow conversion* for the year.

Positive Valuation

The company is a good value per PE ratio of 21.5x; similar companies compiled an industry PE average of 37.7x. Our estimate of around $81 is fair consideration for our average price target after multiplying the estimated consensus EPS from the NASDAQ forecast of $3.72 by 21.5.

According to Grand View Research, the healthcare IT market expects 20% to 30% annual growth over the next 5 years. Fortune Business Insights tells us,

The global medical imaging market is expected to grow from $37.97 billion in 2021 to $56.53 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period, 2021-2028.”

The dividend yield is skimpy at less than 1%, but the industry average yield is not much better (1.7%). Shareholders expecting better dividends over the next few years are likely to be disappointed.

We think the company’s ownership breakdown is healthy for retail value investors:

Factoring in healthcare IT market growth we think the numbers for the medical imaging equipment business, GEHC’s momentum, and management guidance justify our average price target of around $93 over the next 12 months. That represents a 14% upside from the $81. NASDAQ’s earnings forecast for General Electric HealthCare Tech is ebullient:

Diagnosis

We do not recognize any significant risks for retail value investors owning GEHC shares at this time. There are more than enough potential upsides that warrant a Buy assessment, especially on price stumbles and tumbles that might occur depending on market volatility. The recent price fall may have occurred linked to the downturn in tech stocks.

Hedge funds are not rushing into GEHC ownership. There is no discernable trend for corporate insider trades of the shares, though there has been more selling of shares off-setting earlier buys, as the price moved up. One major foreign bank rated the stock this month as Neutral. Its analysts set a modest price target of $86, expecting modest growth. We see more potential. The corporation may be young but it has been a thriving business for a century. Young companies with a $2B market cap are considered to have an excellent valuation.

General Electric HealthCare Technologies has $34.6B market cap. It has $32.6B in assets and $25.7B in liabilities. But it also holds a high debt-to-equity ratio topping 98%. Debt is reported at $8.6B less cash and equivalents of over $1.6B. The debt seems covered by operating cash flow and interest payments by EBIT. Debt may have come with the spin-off when 31 companies were purchased by the previous entity; the largest acquisition was in 2021 for $1.5B.

We will have a clearer financial picture after the next earnings report announcement though no date has been set. Short interest is up to ~2.8%. The average daily short interest share volume dropped 6 of the last 7 settlement dates while days to cover consistently increases. Meantime, the balance sheet appears healthy and the potential for growth of revenue and earnings is enough for us to warrant a Buy assessment.