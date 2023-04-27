Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

GE HealthCare Technologies Is A Healthy Opportunity

Apr. 27, 2023 9:02 PM ETGE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)GE
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.03K Followers

Summary

  • GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is not a start-up though it is a new public company. It's a spin-off of a legacy company with seasoned management operating in a growing industry.
  • The recent slip of about 10% in price after a 43% share price increase makes the stock a more attractive potential opportunity for retail value investors.
  • Risks are minimal like its dividend but we will have a clearer financial picture after the next earnings report.

China Health Expo Held In Wuhan

Getty Images/Getty Images News

Growing Stronger

We are enthusiastic about the potential capital gains for retail value investors that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) holds as its financials grow stronger. Despite the 43% price increase YTD, Seeking Alpha and Wall Street

Chart

Stock Price Rise & Slip (seekingalpha.com/symbol/GEHC)

chart

GE HealthCare Company Facts (gehealthcare.com/about/about-ge-healthcare-systems)

chart

Ownership (seekingalpha.com/symbol/GEHC)

chart

Earnings Forecast (nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/gehc/earnings)

