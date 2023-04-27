Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

China Life Insurance Company Limited (CILJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.33K Followers

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCPK:CILJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Grace HOU - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Shengbo Tang - Nomura

Michelle Ma - Citigroup

Rick Chow - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Life's 2023 First Quarter Results Briefing. My name is Li Yinghui [indiscernible] of the company; Mr. Zhao Peng, President; [indiscernible], Proposed Vice President; Mr. Ruan Qi, Vice President; Ms. Yang Hong, Vice President; Mr. Zhao Guodong, Assistant President and Board Secretary; Mr. Bai Kai, Assistant President; Ms. Cheng-Hsien, Independent Director as well as heads of relevant departments in today's briefing.

The briefing will start with a five-minute presentation on the Company's first quarter results, followed by a Q&A session for about 25 minutes and is conducted in consecutive interpretation.

Now let me hand over to Grace, Head of the IR Division, for the presentation of first quarter results.

Grace HOU

Ladies and gentlemen, good evening. This is Grace speaking. So in the first quarter, China Life pursued high-quality development and prioritized the business value growth, maintaining a solidified market-leading position in the industry.

Firstly, our new business grew rapidly with both gross written premiums and new business value maintaining number one in the industry. We achieved revenues from insurance business of RMB 327.2 billion, an increase of 3.9% year-on-year. Our premium from new policies amounted to RMB 117.7 billion, an increase of 16.6% year-on-year. Also, the value of new business for the first quarter increased by 7.7% year-on-year, which recovered positive growth from the negative and beyond consensus of the market.

First, the regular premiums reached a historical high at RMB 71.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 9.4%. In particular, our first regular premiums with a payment duration of 10 years or longer

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.