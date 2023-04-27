Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 8:31 PM ETAlamos Gold Inc. (AGI), AGI:CA
Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Parsons - VP, Exploration

John McCluskey - President & CEO

Jamie Porter - CFO

Luc Guimond - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities

Mike Parkin - National Bank

Carmen Perez - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Scott Parsons, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Scott Parsons

Thank you, operator and thanks to everybody for attending Alamos' First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. In addition to myself, we have on the line today, John McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Porter, Chief Financial Officer; Luc Guimond, Chief Operating Officer; and Greg Fischer, Senior Vice President of Finance. We will be referring to a presentation during the conference call that is available through the webcast and on our website.

I would also like to remind everyone that our presentation will be followed by a Q&A. As we will be making forward-looking statements during the call, please refer to cautionary notes included in the presentation, news release and MD&A as well as the risk factors set out in our annual information form.

Technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Chris Bostwick, our Senior VP, Technical Services and a qualified person. Also please bear in mind that all the dollar amounts mentioned in this conference call are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Now, John will provide you with an overview.

John McCluskey

Thank you, Scott. I like to welcome everyone to our call. I'll start off by thanking Jamie Porter for his invaluable contribution to Alamos for nearly 20 years. Jamie joined Alamos in 2005 and it's been our Chief Financial Officer since 2011. He has been

