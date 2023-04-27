m_a_n

Travel and tourism faced a series of disruptions in the past three years. From pandemic restrictions to inflation, the industry had to deal with the massive changes. Companies had to adjust their pricing strategy and operating capacity to stabilize their core operations. And like many other hotels, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) was no exemption. But the tough market landscape did not stop it from expanding while remaining viable. Even better, its solid financial positioning showed it could sustain its size, borrowings, and capital returns. Today, market prospects are more optimistic despite the potential mild recession. The pent-up demand remains high and opens more opportunities for hotels and accommodation. Likewise, the stock price stays consistent with the fundamentals. However, its overvaluation is evident, given the seemingly excessive stock price increase.

Company Performance

It’s been quite a while since I last covered Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Ever since I made coverage on this company, I’ve seen it rebound from the 2020 and 2021 troughs. However, it was challenging for the company as inflation peaked and interest rate hikes intensified. Macroeconomic volatility strained travel budgets and led to cost pressures. Nevertheless, it didn’t stop Hyatt from increasing its operating capacity while ensuring operational stability. It proved successful as its efforts paid off. The company emerged with decent results and a high capacity to sustain its operations.

Its operating revenue reached $5.89 billion, a 94% year-over-year growth. It already exceeded pre-pandemic levels, showing its sustained recovery. Indeed, it has already bounced back to its maximum capacity in the new normal. We can attribute this impressive trend to various factors. Hyatt Hotels may already be considered a giant, given its solid domestic market presence. More importantly, it has capitalized on prudent expansion through M&As over the years. And as a capital-intensive company, it was great to see the execution of its asset-light growth strategy. Border reopenings and easing of restrictions in the US and other countries were also helpful. The favorable policy changes spurred the demand for business and leisure travel. And despite the rising prices, the peak of revenge travel offset its impact. Itinerary changes and shorter trips were some alternatives to keep the travel budget intact. It was consistent with the study in the second half of 2022. With that, the expansion of the company remained timely and fruitful.

Meanwhile, its quarterly values can give a more precise look at the impact of inflation. The rising price of basic goods, especially fuel made many individuals think twice about traveling. At 9.1%, inflation peaked and set a new all-time high in over four decades. Despite this overwhelming challenge, Hyatt handled it with ease and prudence. While sustaining its expansion, it tried to keep its solid customer base through its strategic pricing. It was quite difficult in 2Q and 3Q since inflation remained high. But as it started to relax from 7.7% to 6.5%, it became easier for the company to stabilize revenues. Travelers also started to see the positive impact of decreasing inflation, although it would take them some time to fully adjust to it. Its operating revenue reached $1.59 billion, a 47% year-over-year growth. Indeed, its pricing strategy helped it offset the negative spillovers of inflation. We can see it in the 2.4% increase in 4Q RevPAR.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Relative to its peers, Hyatt remains a durable figure in the industry. Although it was smaller than giants like Marriott (MAR) and Hilton (HLT), Hyatt outperformed them. Currently, it holds 11% of the market share while revenue growth is higher than the peer average of 29%.

Market Share (MarketWatch)

Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

We can attribute it to its continued expansion with some improvements in its business model. In my last coverage, I was worried about its business model, given the massive concentration on owned and leased hotels. It was less flexible and more expensive to manage amidst inflation. But in its most recent report, we saw the percentage of franchise hotel fees increase from 12% to 14%. Also, the percentage of franchise and license fees/owned and leased hotels rose from 49% to 65%. It may still take more time for Hyatt to catch up with Marriott and Hilton, but its efforts stay on the right path. It now has over 1,200 hotels and 304,000 rooms.

Number Of Hotels And Rooms (Hyatt 10-K Financial Release)

Moreover, Hyatt tried to improve its asset management efficiency. We can see it in the increasing yet manageable trend of operating costs. Meanwhile, its operating expenses had a substantial increase. Even so, the positive impact of its expansion and pricing strategy offset the impact of inflation. Its operating margin was 3.8%. Although it was way lower in 2Q and 3Q, it was better than in 4Q 2021 with -2.8%. Note that travel and accommodation are generally at their peak in mid-year due to seasonality. Its sustained viability showed that it could sustain its operations without burning high loads of cash and increasing financial leverage.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This year, Hyatt may see similar headwinds. It may have to be careful as interest rates remain high. Even so, the decreasing inflation may help it weather the still stormy market environment. Also, it now has a higher operating capacity, given its continued expansion. It recently acquired Dream Hotel Group, which included twelve hotels. Also, Hyatt Studios marked its entry to the upper-midscale lodging industry in the Americas These recent moves may allow it to increase its market presence, More importantly, it is timely as inflation relaxes further and travel demand remains high. We will discuss more of it in the next section.

How Hyatt Hotels Corporation May Stay Solid This Year

We already saw how inflation struck the core operations of the hospitality industry. Yet, Hyatt showed it could withstand the impact while expanding and remaining viable. This year, risks are still present, given the continued interest rate hikes. These may lead to a mild recession, which may affect its investment activities and consumer spending. Also, Hyatt must not be too relaxed since gasoline prices are still elevated. It must not underestimate inflation since it remains the top travel consideration. There is still a disconnect between consumers and tourism companies. To that end, Hyatt must improve customer experience since travel is still expensive today.

But these risks are smaller compared to the market opportunities. Inflation keeps decreasing, landing at 5%, 45% lower than the 2022 peak. If the downtrend continues, it may be easier for the company to manage its expenses.

Market prospects are more optimistic due to more manageable prices. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, revenge travel is here to stay. It expects the tourism market to reach 80-95% of pre-pandemic levels, way higher than in 2022. In fact, 49% of Americans plan to travel more this year. Meanwhile, 41% intend to travel the same as last year. The thing is, Americans still consider travel one of their priorities. Instead of cutting their travel budget, they have better alternatives to deal with inflation. Some common strategies are off-season travel and itinerary changes, according to 44% of the respondents.

Travel Trends In 2023 (Forbes)

The Impact Of Inflation On Travel Spending (Forbes)

This summer, Hyatt may see more opportunities on the horizon as the travel season peaks. Aside from decreasing prices, vacations may become more frequent. It may be easier as more companies embrace hybrid work, which may increase schedule flexibility. These favorable changes are consistent with a survey where 85% of Americans express their plans to travel this summer. In fact, the majority of them say they will travel more than once this summer. And to better cushion the impact of inflation, almost two-thirds of travelers plan to have domestic destinations. It may be advantageous to Hyatt Hotels Corporation since a massive portion of its operations are in the US.

Travel Plans This Summer (TRAVEL AGENT CENTRAL)

Travel Frequency In Summer (thrillist)

US Summer Travel Destinations (thrillist)

Most importantly, we must consider its capacity to go along with this trend. Thankfully, Hyatt has more than enough to sustain its expansion while covering capital returns. Its solid financial positioning is still one of its cornerstones. It has high cash reserves of $1.19 billion, which are 10% of the total assets. Meanwhile, borrowings have decreased, which could be impressive, given the interest rate hikes. We must also account for its acquisition expenses. If we look at its Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio of 2.6x, the company has enough earnings to cover its borrowings. It can continue to operate at its current size or even expand without sacrificing a huge amount of cash and borrowings. We can confirm it in the Cash Flow Statement since its Cash Flow From Operations is more than five times CapEx. It shows the consistency between viability, liquidity, and sustainability.

Cash And Cash Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of Hyatt Hotels Corporation remains robust. It has increased substantially after rebounding from its 2020 lows. At $109.98, the stock price is 14% higher than last year’s value. The uptrend seems logical if focus on its upside drivers. Its solid core operations, financial positioning, and capital returns are some of them. Yet, it appears excessive if we measure the amount of change relative to its fundamentals. The PB Ratio can show it, given the current BVPS and PB Ratio of 34.79 and 2.88x. If we use the average PB Ratio of 2.41x, the target price will be $88.37. The EV/EBITDA Ratio shows it is still reasonable. It gives a target price of ($14.08 B EV - $2.25 B Net Debt) / 106,401,000 shares = $111.18. Even so, investors must be cautious since it only has a 1% gap from the current stock price.

Meanwhile, Hyatt did not resume its dividend payments since it stopped in 2020. Despite this, it repurchased over four million shares or $369 million in 2022. The good thing about it was its adequate FCF of $508 million. It did not have to decrease its cash levels or increase its financial leverage to cover it. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $398,000,000

Cash $1,190,000,000

Outstanding Borrowings $699,000,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.8%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 106,401,000

Stock Price $109.98

Derived Value $97.87

The derived value agrees with the supposition of potential overvaluation. There may be a 12% downside in the next twelve months. So, investors must be cautious before purchasing shares.

Bottomline

Hyatt Hotels Corporation remains a solid company amidst macroeconomic volatility. It faces challenges amidst elevated prices and fierce competition. But its core operations continue to expand with steady revenue growth and stable margins. More importantly, it has an excellent financial positioning, allowing it to sustain its expansion and cover borrowings. Its impressive fundamentals may be the reason the stock price upward momentum remains high. However, it appears excessive relative to the intrinsic value of the company. While its solid fundamentals, expansion, optimistic market prospects, and capital returns are upside drivers, it still appears expensive. I still consider this an ideal stock on my watchlist. But there has to be a cheaper entry point. The recommendation, for now, is that Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a hold.