10 Weeks Of Bearish Sentiment

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • As the S&P 500 broke down to the lowest levels of April this week, bullish sentiment according to the weekly AAII survey came in at a new short-term low.
  • After rising to 27.2% last week, only 24.1% of respondents reported as bullish this week, the lowest reading since the end of March.
  • That resulted in rising bearish sentiment which rose 3.4 percentage points to 38.5%. Conversely, to bullish sentiment, that is the highest reading since the end of March.

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept

MicroStockHub

AAII bullish sentiment

AAII bearish sentiment

AAII bull-bear spread

Consecutive weeks with a negative AAII bull-bear spread

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Comments

