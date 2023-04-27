Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 8:53 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jud Henry - Senior Vice President and Head-Investor Relations

Mike Sievert - President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Osvaldik - Chief Financial Officer

Ulf Ewaldsson - President, Technology

Mike Katz - Chief Marketing Officer

Neville Ray - President and Strategic Network Advisor

Jon Freier - President, Consumer Group

Callie Field - President, T-Mobile Business Group

Conference Call Participants

Phil Cusick - J.P. Morgan

Landon Park - Morgan Stanley

John Hodulik - UBS

Jonathan Chaplin - New Street Research

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Michael Rollins - Citigroup

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

David Barden - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jud Henry, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations for T-Mobile US. Please go ahead, sir.

Jud Henry

All right. Welcome to T-Mobile’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Mike Sievert, our President and CEO; Peter Osvaldik, our CFO; as well as other members of the senior leadership team.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. We provide a comprehensive list of risk factors in our SEC filings, which I encourage you to review.

Our earnings release, investor fact book and other documents related to our results, as well as reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP results discussed on this call can be found in the Quarterly Results section of the Investor Relations website.

With that, I will turn it over to Mike.

Mike Sievert

Okay. Thanks, Jud. Hi, everybody. Well, welcome to the call, and as you can see, we are coming to you live from Bellevue, Washington at our headquarters and I am here

