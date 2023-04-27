Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NOBL Vs. SDY: Which Dividend Aristocrats ETF Reigns Supreme?

Summary

  • NOBL and SDY are two leading Dividend Aristocrats ETFs offered by ProShares and State Street. Each have a 0.35% expense ratio, but SDY has twice the assets under management.
  • SDY selects from the much wider S&P 1500 Composite Index while NOBL is limited to the S&P 500 Index. In addition, SDY is yield-weighted, but NOBL weights constituents equally.
  • An analysis of past performance makes it difficult to pick a winner. NOBL is the more consistent performer, but SDY has already fully recovered from the nine-month drawdown in 2022.
  • To break the tie, I examined each ETF's fundamentals at the industry level. It became clear that NOBL had the best dividend growth prospects, driven by superior earnings growth and momentum and a higher profitability score.
  • Both should provide solid downside protection in a recession, but if you're looking to merge dividend consistency with dividend growth, NOBL is the winner.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Investment Thesis

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) and the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) have delivered outstanding returns over the last decade with less risk. However, dividend consistency seekers only need one. This article differentiates

SPY vs. NOBL vs. SDY Fund Profiles

NOBL Top Ten Holdings

SDY Top Ten Holdings

SPY vs. NOBL vs. SDY Sector Exposures

SPY vs. NOBL vs. SDY Performance History

NOBL vs. SDY Drawdowns Analysis

Large-Cap Dividend ETF Performance Comparison By Quartile, Percentile, Table 1

NOBL vs. SDY Dividend Factor Grades

NOBL vs. SDY Dividend Growth History

NOBL Fundamentals By Industry

SDY Fundamentals By Industry

Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, VIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

