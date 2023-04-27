Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.34K Followers

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Giannakouros - Vice President of Investor Relations

Chris Koch - Chair President & Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Zdimal - Chief Financial Officer

Dave Smith - Vice President of Sustainability

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer

Tim Wojs - Baird

Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital

John Joyner - BMO Capital Markets

Adam Baumgarten - Zelman & Associates

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Dan Oppenheim - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Frances and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Carlisle Companies First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jim Giannakouros, Carlisle's Vice President and Investor Relations. Jim, please go ahead.

Jim Giannakouros

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Carlisle's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We released our first quarter financial results after the market closed today. And you can find both our press release and earnings call slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of our website, carlisle.com. With me today are Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Zdimal, our Chief Financial Officer. Today's call will begin with Chris providing highlights of our first quarter results and a discussion of our current business outlook and Kevin will discuss additional financial details and update you on our outlook for 2023. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the line for questions.

But before we begin, please refer to Slide 2 of our presentation, where we note that comments today will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from these statements due to a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.