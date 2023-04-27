Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 8:57 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.34K Followers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacquie Ross - VP, IR

Daniel O'Day - Chairman and CEO

Johanna Mercier - Chief Commercial Officer

Merdad Parsey - Chief Medical Officer

Andrew Dickinson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dennis Ding - Jefferies

Brian Abrahams - RBC

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Umer Raffat - Evercore

Tyler Van Buren - Cowen

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer & Co

Charlie More - RW Baird

Ryan Deschner - Raymond James

Olivia Brayer - Cantor Fitzgerald

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Gilead Sciences Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nadia, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instruction]

I will now hand over to your host, Jacquie Ross, Vice President, Investor Relations to begin. Jacquie, please go ahead.

Jacquie Ross

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Just after market closed today, we issued a press release with earnings results for the first quarter of 2023. The press release, slides and supplemental data are available on the Investors section of our website at gilead.com. The speakers on today's call will be our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel O'Day; our Chief Commercial Officer, Johanna Mercier; our Chief Medical Officer, Merdad Parsey; and our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Dickinson.

Before we get started, let me remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements, including those related to Gilead's business, financial condition, and results of operations, plans and expectations with respect to products, product candidates, corporate strategy, business and operations, financial projections, and the use of capital, and 2023 financial guidance, all of which involve certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. A description of these risks

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.