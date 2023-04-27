Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.34K Followers

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jackie Bolles - Executive Director, Treasury & IR

David Graziosi - Chairman, CEO

Fred Bohley - SVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Thein - Citi

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Jamie Cook - Credit Suisse

Felix Boeschen - Raymond James

Tami Zakaria - JP Morgan

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Allison Transmission's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Camilla and I will be your conference call operator today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After prepared remarks, Allison Transmission executives will conduct a question and answer session and conference call participants will be given instructions at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jackie Bolles, Executive Director of Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Jackie.

Jackie Bolles

Thank you, Camilla. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

With me this afternoon are Dave Graziosi, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Fred Bohley, our Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

As a reminder, this conference call, webcast and this afternoon's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of allisontransmission.com. A replay of this call will be available through May 11.

As noted on Slide 2 of the presentation, many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, including those set forth in our first quarter 2023 earnings press release, and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other general economic factors.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.