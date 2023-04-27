Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 9:04 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.34K Followers

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Neil Doshi – Head-Investor Relations

Bill Ready – Chief Executive Officer

Todd Morgenfeld – Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Operations

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan – Goldman Sachs

Brian Nowak – Morgan Stanley

Ross Sandler – Barclays

Lloyd Walmsley – UBS

Rich Greenfield – LightShed Partners

Colin Sebastian – Baird

Doug Anmuth – J.P. Morgan

Tom Champion – Piper Sandler

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Pinterest First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elliot and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand over to Neil Doshi, Head of Investor Relations. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.

Neil Doshi

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Welcome to Pinterest's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. I'm Neil Doshi, Head of Investor Relations for Pinterest. Joining me on the call are Bill Ready, Pinterest's CEO; and Todd Morgenfeld, our Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Operations.

Now I'll cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements we make today regarding our performance, operations and outlook may be considered forward-looking and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. In addition, our results, trends and outlook for Q2 2023 and beyond are preliminary and are not indicative of future performance. We are making these forward-looking statements based on information available to us as of today and we disclaim any duty to update them later unless required by law. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-Q or 10-K filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations section of our website. During this call, we will present both

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.