Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Dexcom, Inc. (DXCM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 9:12 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.34K Followers

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sean Christensen - Director, Corporate Affairs & Head of IR

Kevin Sayer - Executive Chairman, CEO & President

Jereme Sylvain - EVP, CFO & CAO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jeffrey Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities

Cecilia Furlong - Morgan Stanley

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Mathew Blackman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Margaret Kaczor - William Blair & Company

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler & Co.

Matthew Taylor - Jefferies

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer

Christopher Pasquale - Nephron Research

Joanne Wuensch - Citigroup

Matthew Miksic - Barclays Bank

Marie Thibault - BTIG

Kyle Rose - Canaccord Genuity

Jayson Bedford - Raymond James & Associates

Travis Steed - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Welcome to the DexCom First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. My name is Abby and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to Sean Christensen, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Mr. Christensen you may begin.

Sean Christensen

Thank you, Abby and welcome to DexCom's first quar 2023 earnings call. Our agenda begins with Kevin Sayer, DexCom's Chairman, President and CEO who will summarize our recent highlights and ongoing strategic initiatives followed by a financial review and outlook from Jereme Sylvain, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks we will open the call up for your questions. At that time we ask the analyst to limit themselves to one question so we can provide an opportunity for everyone participating today. Please note that there are also slides available related to our first quarter performance on the DexCom's investor relations website on the events and presentations page.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.