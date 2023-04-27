Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 9:22 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)
Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shep Dunlap - Vice President, Investor Relations

Dirk Van de Put - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Luca Zaramella - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Ken Goldman - JPMorgan

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Jason English - Goldman Sachs

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Mondelez International First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is scheduled to last about one hour, including remarks by Mondelez management and the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Shep Dunlap, Vice President, Investor Relations for Mondelez. Please go ahead, sir.

Shep Dunlap

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Dirk Van de Put, our Chairman and CEO; and Luca Zaramella, our CFO. Earlier today, we sent out our press release and presentation slides, which are available on our website.

During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements about the company's performance. These statements are based on how we see things today. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings for more details on our forward-looking statements.

As we discuss our results today, unless noted as reported, we'll be referencing our non-GAAP financial measures, which adjust for certain items included in our GAAP results. In addition, we provide our year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis, unless otherwise noted. You can find the comparable GAAP measures and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations within our Q1 2023 earnings release and at the back of the slide presentation.

