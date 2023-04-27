Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 9:28 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.34K Followers

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Arvind Sood - Vice President of Investor Relations

Bob Bradway - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Murdo Gordon - Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Operations

David Reese - Executive Vice President, Research and Development

Peter Griffith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Chris Raymond - Piper Sandler

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Colin Bristow - UBS

Brendan Smith - TD Cowen

Robin Karnauskas - Truist Securities

Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets

Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Dane Leone - Raymond James

Operator

My name is Julianne and I'll be your conference facilitator today for Amgen's First Quarter Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. There will be a question-and-answer session at the conclusion of the last speakers prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce Arvind Sood, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Sood. You may now begin.

Arvind Sood

Thank you, Julianne. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our call to discuss our results for the first quarter of 2023.

Strong unit volume growth that sets up the stage nicely for improved outlook for the balance of the year. These are some of the key themes that you're going to hear about today. Our Chairman and CEO, Bob Bradway, will lead the call with some prepared remarks, followed by a broader review of our performance by other members of our leadership team.

You should have received a link to our slides that we have posted. Through the course of our discussion today, we'll make some

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.