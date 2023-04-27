Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Distressed Commercial Real Estate Offers Actionable Opportunity

Summary

  • Commercial real estate markets, already stressed going into 2023, have suffered additional repercussions from the recent banking turmoil.
  • A pullback by regional and community banks will materially reduce credit availability for commercial real estate with really no obvious lower cost replacement lender in sight.
  • We believe this stress in the commercial real estate markets will create actionable opportunity for nimble investors.

Close-up View Of Empty Billboard In Shopping Mall With Blurred Background

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Originally posted on April 26, 2023

Commercial real estate markets, already stressed going into 2023, have suffered additional repercussions from the recent banking turmoil.

