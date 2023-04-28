Matt_Gibson

The current environment has resulted in a lot of income stocks resetting their values, and that’s not a bad thing for investors seeking to layer into quality names. Plus, while there are countless ads for high yield savings accounts and CDs, there’s no guarantee that those yields will last.

For example, the weak 1.1% annualized GDP rise in the first quarter have traders expecting just a quarter percentage point interest rate hike in the first quarter, and according to the CME Group’s (CME) FedWatch tracker, the market still expects at least 50 bps of rate cuts before year end and then much more aggressive reductions through 2024.

As such, income investors may be better served by buying REITs (VNQ) with durable dividends. This brings me to STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), which I last covered here in March. The stock has given investors an impressive 6.4% total return since then. However, STAG is still down by 16% over the past 12 months.

In this article, I highlight its recent quarterly earnings and discuss why it remains a good option for income and potentially strong total returns.

Seeking Alpha

Why STAG?

STAG is an internally managed Industrial REIT with over 500 properties spread across 41 U.S. states. Its strategy is to acquire single tenant properties at attractive cap rates in secondary markets. That’s because a single tenant property has more appeal and value to STAG than a private owner of just a handful of properties, since STAG has the ability to diversify tenant risk through a wider asset base.

Moreover, STAG has greatly de-risked itself since its IPO with a far better leverage profile, and it has plenty of growth opportunities, as the U.S. industrial market is more than $1 trillion in total size.

Meanwhile, STAG recently achieved respectable first-quarter results, with Core FFO per share growing by 4% YoY to $0.55 and with same store Cash NOI growth of 6% YoY. It was also able to retain the majority of its tenants with expiring leases, with a 74% retention rate, and achieved a high occupancy rate of 98%, signaling strong market demand for its properties.

This is particularly pronounced in STAG’s markets bordering Mexico, including the commerce hub of El Paso, which represents 2.5% of STAG’s portfolio annual base rent. These markets are seeing significant incremental demand for STAG with vacancy rates close to zero. For example, STAG saw three leases expire in El Paso with nearly no downtime and very high 59% cash releasing spreads.

Looking ahead, management expects releasing spreads to be 30% this year, and this is on top of weighted average annual rent escalators of around 2.5%. Plus, management expects onshoring of manufacturing to serve as tailwind, as reflected by the following comments during the recent conference call:

With respect to onshoring, projects announced include the $3.5 billion Honda electric vehicle plant in Columbus, Ohio and the $2.5 billion solar panel manufacturing plant in Georgia. Market prognosticators have identified states like Georgia, Michigan, and the Carolinas as a likely dominant states for electrical vehicle and battery manufacturing. What is important to note is that these instances of onshoring are occurring in non- coastal non-gateway markets. They are landing in markets where STAG has traditionally had a footprint and we expect to benefit as this trend takes shape.

Meanwhile, STAG hasn’t been “swimming naked” with respect to its strong balance sheet. This is reflected in its safe net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre ratio of 5.0x, sitting comfortably below the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies, and has $779 million of total liquidity. STAG also has minimal debt maturities over the next 2 years, with just $53 million maturing in 2024.

STAG currently yields a respectable 4.3% and the monthly dividend is well protected by a 67% payout ratio, based on Q1 Core FFO per share of $0.55. Management has had a stated goal of targeting a payout ratio in the mid to low 70s, so the current payout ratio sets up the potential for more meaningful dividend raises in the near term.

Lastly, STAG presents a good value opportunity at the current price of $33.94 with a forward P/FFO of 15.1. This is considering its long runway for growth, and strong operating fundamentals and balance sheet. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $36.15, equating to a potential 11% total return over the next 12 months.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Overall, STAG is an Industrial REIT that remains attractively priced. It recently produced strong first-quarter results, and its dividend appears to be set for meaningful growth in the near term. It also has a healthy runway for growth as demand stemming from onshoring of manufacturing heats up. As such, investors in search of a meaningful yield combined with long-term growth prospects ought to give STAG a hard look at current levels.