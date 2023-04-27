Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

U.S. GDP Growth Disappoints As Corporate America Comes Under Pressure

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • The US economy expanded at a 1.1% annualized rate in the first quarter – lower than the 1.9% consensus.
  • The business sector held back growth overall with the investment story looking much weaker than expected.
  • The headwinds from higher borrowing costs and reduced credit availability will weigh more heavily in 2H 2023.

GDP sign on economy background - graph and coins.

Maria Vonotna/iStock via Getty Images

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

US annualized GDP

GDP disappoints as investment and inventories weigh heavily

US first quarter GDP rose at a 1.1% annualised rate, below the 1.9% consensus figure and our own 1.5% forecast. The details show decent strength

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.83K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.