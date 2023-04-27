Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 10:34 PM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.35K Followers

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Lee – Senior Director of Investor Relations

Jan Mikkelsen – President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Smith – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Joe Kelly – Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Endocrinology

Mads Bodenhoff – Senior Vice President, Head of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Fye – JP Morgan

Tazeen Ahmad – Bank of America

David Lebovitz – Citi

Paul Choi – Goldman Sachs

Li Watsek – Cantor

Derek Archila – Wells Fargo

Leland Gershell – Oppenheimer

Vikram Purohit – Morgan Stanley

Joseph Schwartz – SVB Securities

Andreas Argyrides – Wedbush

Caroline Palomeque – Berenberg

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q1 2023 Ascendis Pharma Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] As a reminder today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host Mr. Tim Lee, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, the floor is yours.

Tim Lee

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining our first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. I'm Tim Lee, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Ascendis Pharma. Joining me on the call today is Jan Mikkelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Stina Singel, Executive Vice President and Head of Clinical Development Oncology; and Joe Kelly, Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Endocrinology.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered under the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Examples of

