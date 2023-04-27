Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.35K Followers

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justine Stone - Head, IR

Bill Stone - Chairman and CEO

Rahul Kanwar - President and COO

Patrick Pedonti - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Schmidt - Citi

Alex Kramm - UBS

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Joe Meares - Truist

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SS&C Technologies Q1 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. It is now my pleasure to turn today’s call over to Justine Stone, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Justine Stone

Hi everyone. Thank you for joining us for our Q1 2023 earnings call. I am Justine Stone, Head of Investor Relations for SS&C. On the call with me today is Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Patrick Pedonti, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, we need to review the Safe Harbor statement. Please note the various remarks we make today about future expectations, plans, and prospects including the financial outlook we provide constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the SEC and can also be accessed on our website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.