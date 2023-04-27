Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Economy Continues To Grow And Inflation Continues To Decline

Summary

  • I see the economy continuing to grow at about a 2% rate and I see inflation falling.
  • Swap spreads and credit spreads continue to be relatively low and well-behaved.
  • An economy growing at a modest 2% rate, inflation by all measures declining significantly, combined with interest rates that are high enough to cause pain in many sectors of the economy.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The news today was supposedly disappointing - GDP growth in the first quarter was weaker than expected, while inflation was a bit higher than expected - but I disagree. I see the economy continuing to grow at about a 2% rate and I see inflation

U.S. GDP

Author

Inflation

Author

This article was written by

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

