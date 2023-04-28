Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Some Improvement In Claims

  • The latest week’s jobless claims data fell down to 230K from the previous week’s upward revision to 246K.
  • Like initial claims, seasonally adjusted continuing claims also surprised with a decline this week.
  • The potential for further seasonal strength will remain in place for the next few weeks as claims historically have reached a seasonal low in late May.

Male hand writing jobless claims on white note. Business concept.

Inna Kot

The latest week’s jobless claims data fell down to 230K from the previous week’s upward revision to 246K. That 16K decline was the largest week-over-week drop since the first week of the month and brings claims back down

initial jobless claims

NSA initial jobless claims

Continuing jobless claims

