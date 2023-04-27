Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 11:04 PM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

William Lansing - CEO

Steven Weber - Vice President and Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Kyle Peterson - Needham

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Fair Isaac Corporation Quarterly Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Steve Weber. Please go ahead.

Steven Weber

Good afternoon and thank you for joining FICO's second quarter earnings call. I'm Steve Weber, Interim CFO, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Will Lansing.

Today, we issued a press release that describes financial results compared to the prior year. On this call, management will also discuss results in comparison to the prior quarter in order to facilitate the understanding of the run rate of our business.

Certain statements made in this presentation may be characterized as forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements involve many uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Information concerning those uncertainties is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, in particular, in the risk factors and forward-looking statements portions of such filings. Copies are available from the SEC on the FICO website or from our Investor Relations team.

This call will also include statements regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the company's earnings release and Regulation G schedule issued today for a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. The earnings release and Regulation G schedule are available on the Investor Relations

