Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 11:13 PM ETRepublic Services, Inc. (RSG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.35K Followers

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Aaron Evans - VP, IR

Jon Vander Ark - Chief Executive Officer

Brian DelGhiaccio - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Sean Eastman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Tony Bancroft - Gabelli Funds

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Mike Feniger - Bank of America

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Republic Services First Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call. Republic Services is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RSG. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Aaron Evans, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Aaron Evans

I would like to welcome everyone to Republic Services first quarter 2023 conference call. Jon Vander Ark, our CEO; and Brian DelGhiaccio, our CFO, are joining me as we discuss our performance.

I would like to take a moment to remind everyone that some of the information we discuss on today's call contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties and may be materially different from our actual results. Our SEC filings discuss factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The material that we discuss today is time sensitive. If in the future, you listen to a rebroadcast or rerecording of this conference call, you should be sensitive to the date of the original call, which is April 27, 2023. Please note that this call is the property of Republic Services, Inc. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the express written consent of Republic

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.