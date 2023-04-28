Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stagflation Lite: Q1 2023 U.S. GDP Growth Weakens To 1.1% Amid A Renewed Inflationary Surge

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.64K Followers

Summary

  • Real US GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023, coming in within the lower half of estimates that ranged from 0.4 to 3.5% on Bloomberg.
  • The reading, which will go through two more iterations of revision, clearly indicates that US economic growth is rapidly decelerating.
  • Personal consumption grew 3.7 percent on an annualized basis, rising strongly from levels seen in the 4th quarter of 2022.
  • The biggest drag on 1st quarter 2023 US GDP was higher inventories, totaling a staggering $138 billion.

GDP - Gross Domestic Product. US Dollar texture.

MattZ90

By Peter C. Earle

Real US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 1.1 percent in the first quarter of 2023, coming in within the lower half of estimates that ranged from 0.4 to 3.5 percent on Bloomberg. This

Real US GDP chained quarterly (2018 – present)

Source: Bloomberg Finance, LP

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.64K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.