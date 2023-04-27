Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 11:41 PM ETAxos Financial, Inc. (AX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.35K Followers

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Johnny Lai - Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Greg Garrabrants - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Derrick Walsh - Executive Vice President, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

David Feaster - Raymond James

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

David Chiaverini - Wedbush Securities

Edward Hemmelgarn - Shaker Investments

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to the Axos Financial Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to our host, Johnny Lai, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Johnny Lai

Thanks, Diego. And good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for your interest in Axos. Joining us today Axos Financial Inc’s third quarter 2023 financial results conference call are the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Garrabrants; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Derrick Walsh. Greg and Derrick will review and comment on the financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, and we will be available to answer questions after the prepared remarks.

Before I begin, I would like to remind listeners that prepared remarks made on this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of current views and assumptions of management regarding future events and performance. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.