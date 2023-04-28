da-kuk

It is always a risk to bet on new sectors. At the same time, new industries tend to offer great potential for growth-oriented investors. Artificial intelligence is one of such sectors. China's economy has been growing for decades, whilst some major Chinese companies introduce new AI products. But we will talk about one of the smaller companies, namely Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI). Its shares are owned by some major investors, including Alibaba (BABA), China Everbright (OTCPK:CEVIY), and Haiyin Capital. Currently, Alibaba holds 6.60% of the company's shares, making it the largest external institutional shareholder. AIXI's IPO only took place in March this year although the company has been operating since 2001. Xiao-I has just reported its annual earnings results. In this article, I will cover these earnings as well as the company's general growth potential.

Xiao-I Corporation's industry

To start with, Xiao-I specializes in cognitive intelligence with a focus on voice and image recognition, natural language processing, affective computing, and machine learning. These technologies are useful in industrial digitalization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation.

Xiao-I's earnings presentation

The management hopes that Xiao-I can better monetize its technologies. Microsoft managed to commercialize its GPT-enabled Copilot. Xiao-I may follow suit soon. Commercialization might be the most valuable aspect of AI companies. Xiao i's 22 years of experience in vertical industries, meanwhile, can help build a solid moat, such as an AI+contact center, AI+construction, and an AI+smart city. AIXI also expects its RPA to become one of its important business growth points at present and in the future.

Indeed, the company is in an industry with great potential. It is always a risk to pay in advance for growth. But higher risks mean high returns. Here are a few forecasts in regard to artificial intelligence.

Xiao-I forecasts AI will quickly become essential for China's manufacturing sector and also people's day-to-day activities. By 2026 the penetration rate of artificial intelligence will reach 32.7%.

Xiao-I's earnings presentation

Even more impressive will be the general artificial intelligence market growth. By 2026 the total market size will total $219.1 billion compared to the estimated $79.2 billion in 2023.

Xiao-I's earnings presentation

Earlier on IDC estimated, the global artificial intelligence revenue would rise by 19.6% in 2022 totaling $432.8 billion. This includes software, hardware, and services. IDC expects the AI revenue to exceed the $500 billion mark in 2023. Interestingly, AI hardware and services will grow faster as opposed to AI software spending which will highly likely decline in 2023. According to IDC, AI's compound annual growth rate will total 22%. The growth rate will be that fast in the next five years.

AIXI's earnings results

Now, let us have a look at the company's recent earnings report.

Here are a few full-year financial highlights for 2022.

The net revenues rose by 48% year-over-year and reached a record-high of $48.2 million.

The cloud platform products business segment turned out to be the best-performing division. Its sales rose by 364% year-over-year. They totaled $25.7 million.

The technology development services division also performed well. Its sales increased by 78% year-over-year to $16.4 million.

The company's gross profit increased 42% year-over-year to a total of $30.8 million.

However, FY net loss was $6.0 million in 2022 as opposed to a net profit of $3.4 million in 2021.

Yet, in 2020 the net loss was much worse than the result obtained for 2022.

I will show you the net revenues, the gross profit, and the net profit for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022 later on. Now I would like to compare the 2021 income statement to that of 2022 in some more detail.

Xiao-I's press release

The first thing I notice when I look at the company's income statement is that its expenses have risen substantially. However, this is explainable. First, we see that the cost of sales has increased. That's logical, given the higher revenues. However, the biggest reason for the cost rise was higher research and development spending. I will comment on this later on.

Xiao-I's earnings presentation

The diagram above shows us the net revenue history I really find impressive. Between 2021 and 2022 the sales growth was 48%, whilst between 2020 and 2021 the revenue rise totaled 135%. With all the R&D spending it is likely this growth will continue in the future.

The gross profits even showed a more stable performance. In the last 3 years, the gross profit growth rate has been between 48% and 67%.

Xiao-I's earnings presentation

The net income story is more complicated than that. For 2022 the company reported a net loss of $6 million. That is disappointing but quite explainable, given the higher research and development expenditures. But it is still an improvement compared to 2020. The net loss was lower, whilst the gross profit and net revenues were much higher in 2022.

Xiao-I's earnings presentation

Now, let us talk about the 2023 outlook. The management expects to maintain a high proportion of R&D expenses. But it is vital the management would balance the timing of cash flows and R&D spending. The main focus of the company's research and development will be on the large model of the Chinese version of Chat-GPT. The reason why China's chat GPT has caused a sensation in China is mainly because chat GPT has not been available for use in China. This is also why various companies now want to enter this sector. It reminds me of the situation when Google (GOOG) withdrew from the Chinese market and Baidu (BIDU) took its place. This also signals that a Chinese version of Chat-GPT will become popular in the future.

Xiao-I's debt and cash

By all means, AIXI is not a great buy for conservative investors. But growth-oriented market participants might get generously rewarded. In short, Xiao-I's cash-to-debt position is not brilliant. At the same time, its revenues and gross profits have been rising for a few years already.

Xiao-I's earnings presentation Xiao-I's earnings presentation

The company's debt has risen because of long-term investments in new technologies that should generate some cash and income in the future. At the same time, the company's net accounts receivable have increased by about $10 million. The company also raised $39 million in gross proceeds from its US IPO in March this year. The extra cash is not showing up on the balance sheet because the recent accounts were only published for 2022. This additional liquidity can be used for future research expenses.

Valuations

The classical valuation ratios of Xiao-I are not brilliant. Yet, it is explainable since Xiao-I is a relatively new high-growth company.

Below I have generated a table with some key valuation ratios. Seeking Alpha uses Xiao-I's data for 2021. Overall, we can safely say the valuation multiples are high. This is particularly true of the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. The price-to-earnings (P/E) is reasonable, given Xiao-I did not record a large profit in 2021.

Seeking Alpha

But let us look at Xiao-I's valuations from a different viewpoint. Since its IPO AIXI stock has not been doing particularly well. It is currently trading below its debut highs. Just a quick reminder that AIXI's all-time high was $8 per share.

Data by YCharts

Right now the stock is trading near the $5 mark. So, we cannot really say the market bets on the company's outstanding growth. Growth investors, however, can take advantage of this fact.

Risks

To start with, the company is not free of debt, whilst it does not have too much idle cash. At the same time, the revenue growth rate of AIXI is brilliant. The company offers new products and solutions. The shares are not overvalued if we see the stock price history.

The other risks for AIXI are quite general. The Chinese economy might not recover the way everyone wants. Moreover, it could enter a recession quite soon just like many other countries due to many central banks' quantitative tightening.

The fact Xiao-I operates in a new sector could offer plenty of future gains for its investors. However, there is plenty of uncertainty as well. As I normally say, there is plenty of guesswork to be done. Moreover, China has not yet established clear regulations for artificial intelligence products, which may pose certain risks to the research and development of Chinese Chat-GPT. Yet, the Chinese government has a clear interest in the development of an alternative Chat-GPT.

Conclusion

Xiao-I is not a buy for conservative investors. Xiao-I does not have much idle cash and it does not have a perfect balance sheet. But AIXI could be a gift for growth-oriented market participants. The artificial intelligence market in China is rapidly expanding, whilst Xiao-I's revenues are rising. Many renowned investors, including Alibaba, are betting on this company's success. You might also like to join these investors. And you could possibly make enormous gains from your investment.