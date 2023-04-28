shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has delivered strong first-quarter performance in 2023, supported by improved supply chain and productivity efforts, as well as a robust margin structure in its Frito-Lay North America division. The company's long-term strategy and presence in attractive categories make it a solid investment option. As a result, we have a hold on the stock because we like the fundamentals and think the valuation is fair, given PepsiCo's consistent improvement in pricing power and earnings resilience amid a challenging macroeconomic landscape. This analysis highlights the company's commitment to innovation, adaptability, and capitalizing on market opportunities, which will likely continue driving growth for the company in the coming years. In this article, we will delve deeper into PepsiCo's performance, its growth potential, and why we believe PEP stock presents an attractive investment opportunity.

Q1 Results: Evidence of Strength

Our analysis of PepsiCo reveals a company well-positioned for growth, with strong first-quarter performance in 2023, especially in its Frito-Lay North America (FLNA) division. This impressive performance, supported by improved supply chain and productivity efforts, demonstrates the importance of volume growth to the company's value creation. In our view, it makes sense for PepsiCo to prioritize volume growth over margin expansion in this division, as the robust margin structure of FLNA allows for significant value creation with each point of volume growth.

PepsiCo's consistent long-term strategy and presence in attractive categories make it a solid investment option. The company started the year by exceeding expectations and raising its top and bottom-line outlook. Although this is primarily due to their year-to-date performance, we believe the company is well-prepared to adapt if macro conditions worsen.

In its beverage division, PepsiCo is addressing challenges in brands like Mountain Dew and Gatorade, while enjoying success with its Zero Sugar product line. Management views Gatorade as back on track, and innovation is strong in this space. For brand Pepsi, the company sees opportunities to improve execution behind the brand's new identity marketing campaign. Mountain Dew requires more work, however, and PepsiCo intends to enter FY24 with initiatives to redress these issues. Overall, we believe that PepsiCo's commitment to innovation and improving its beverage portfolio will contribute to its growth potential.

The company is also capitalizing on international markets, leveraging distribution opportunities in China and its Pioneer acquisition to grow in Africa. PepsiCo's Europe and Latin America businesses are more resilient and robust compared to their historical performance. We see great potential in PepsiCo's international expansion, particularly in regions with significant untapped markets.

Reinvestment and productivity remain key to PepsiCo's success, as it seeks to capitalize on its supply chain and capacity investments. The company's digitalization efforts and productivity pipeline are expected to continue yielding strong results, with its Global Business Services function unlocking further productivity gains. In our opinion, the company's focus on operational efficiency, automation, and digitalization will give it a competitive edge and help maintain its growth trajectory.

PepsiCo's energy drink strategy targets different consumer segments through brands like Mountain Dew, Rockstar, Starbucks, and Celsius. The company is also experimenting with its Blue Cloud venture, focusing on hard beverages like Mountain Dew and Lipton Hard Iced Tea, with a measured expansion plan. We believe that PepsiCo's diverse energy drink portfolio and calculated approach to new ventures are well-suited to meet changing consumer preferences and create new growth opportunities.

While PepsiCo acknowledges the possibility of consumer fragility affecting its performance, the company has been pleasantly surprised by consumer resilience. It does not see private label resurgence as a major vulnerability, and expects rationality in promotions within its core convenient foods and beverage categories. This resilience bodes well for PepsiCo's ability to navigate potential market fluctuations and maintain a strong performance.

Lastly, PepsiCo remains disciplined in its mergers and acquisitions approach, favoring tuck-in deals that strategically align with its plans. While the current macro backdrop and interest rate environment make the company more discerning in its M&A decisions, we appreciate PepsiCo's prudent approach, ensuring long-term value creation for its shareholders.

Our research and analysis suggest that PepsiCo is a promising investment, given its strong performance, strategic growth initiatives, and consistent long-term approach. We expect the company to continue delivering value to its shareholders through volume growth, sound financial management, and well-executed expansion plans.

Valuation

Note: all data in this section comes from FactSet.

Our analysis of PepsiCo highlights a company that has shown impressive growth in recent years, driven by an inflationary environment, healthy consumer demand, and the company's commitment to innovation in product offerings. In 2021, PepsiCo's revenues increased by 13%, followed by a 9% growth in 2022. For 2023, the company's revenue is expected to grow by 5%, which still surpasses historical averages.

Earnings per share (EPS) have also seen significant growth, with a 13% increase in 2021 and an 8.5% increase in 2022. According to consensus estimates on FactSet, EPS growth is expected to reach 7.6% in 2023. As a result of this strong performance, the company's valuation has expanded over the past few years, with PepsiCo now trading at 25 times forward 12-month consensus EPS. While this multiple is at the higher end of its five-year range, we believe it is justified, given the company's demonstrated improvement in pricing power and earnings resilience in an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

PepsiCo's ability to innovate and introduce new products has played a crucial role in its robust financial performance. The company's commitment to understanding consumer trends and preferences, combined with its focus on product development, has enabled it to capitalize on market opportunities and maintain its competitive edge. This focus on innovation is likely to continue driving growth for the company in the coming years.

In our view, the higher valuation multiple is warranted, considering PepsiCo's consistent improvement in pricing power and earnings resilience amid a challenging macroeconomic landscape. The company's strong financial performance, coupled with its commitment to innovation and adaptability, positions it as an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to a stable and growing business.

Conclusion

Our research and analysis point to PepsiCo as a compelling investment opportunity, given its strong performance, strategic growth initiatives, and consistent long-term approach. The company's focus on innovation, international expansion, and operational efficiency enables it to navigate market fluctuations and maintain a robust financial position. By targeting different consumer segments through its diverse product portfolio, PepsiCo is well-prepared to meet evolving consumer preferences and capitalize on new growth opportunities. As such, we expect PepsiCo to continue delivering value to its shareholders through volume growth, sound financial management, and well-executed expansion plans. We believe the company's valuation is fair and thus maintain a Hold rating on the stock.