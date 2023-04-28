Medical Properties Trust: Key Takeaways From Q1 Earnings
Summary
- Medical Properties Trust is beefing up its supplementals with all the information analysts could want.
- Transparency in MPW filings appears to now be far greater than that of peers.
- No new problems in the report and strong resolutions to previous problems.
The market has never been so excited to see a guidance reduction as it was with Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) on its 4/27/23 earnings report.
MPW lowered its 2023 normalized FFO to $1.50-$1.61 from $1.50-$1.65 and here is the market response:
That is what happens when the market prices in all sorts of conspiracy theories into a stock and it turns out it is just a regular company. In fact, it is a great company and the reason for the guidance cut is substantial debt reduction to the tune of $1.4B. Selling properties to pay down debt is almost always going to reduce FFO/share and 2 cents off the midpoint is a rather mild downtick for that magnitude of debt reduction. With the recent property sales, MPW can now self-fund all debt expiries until 2025.
Key takeaways from MPW's Q1 earnings report
- Beginnings of a recovery in operating environment
- Debt risk reduced.
- Disconnect between public and private valuations
EBITDARM coverage of rent has stabilized and is on the cusp of a rebound. Patient volumes have improved, particularly in surgery which is helping hospitals to overcome the still high labor costs. EBITDARM coverage across MPW's portfolio remains at 2.5X.
Of particular note is that Steward is improving with Ed Aldag providing numbers on the call:
Excluding grants, Stewards Hospitals 2022 coverage increased to almost 2.5x from approximately 2.2x in 2021. Coverage has increased another 18 points for the trailing 12 months ending February of 2023."
That is a huge step in the right direction.
Debt risk reduced
There has been quite a bit of fear lately that MPW will be unable to replace expiring debt as their long term debt is trading at over a 10% yield to worst.
As the conspiracy theories put forth by the short sellers swirled, the debt traded down in price.
The best measure of what a company can issue debt at is what it is currently trading at. Thus, MPW is somewhat locked out of the capital markets for the time being.
That is a scary notion as debt maturities approach.
Fortunately, MPW has valuable assets and while transaction volume is not huge, there are still plenty of buyers of hospitals. Through recent transactions such as the Australian sale and the Prime property buybacks MPW has raised a large amount of capital.
This will allow them to pay off in full all debt maturing before 2025 which I have marked in yellow below.
As time goes on I suspect the MPW's debt pricing will normalize and this will become a non-issue, but in the case MPW remains locked out for a few more years they can just continue selling assets.
The key takeaway here is that MPW is not selling assets at fire-sale prices. They are getting fully what they paid for the assets.
Full asset pricing
Analysts on the earnings call challenged MPW on 2 points related to property values
- Market rents
- Hospital real estate values.
Analyst on call inquiring about market rent:
I think we can all appreciate the challenges inherent in hospital real estate. And these are magnified in the fall out of COVID and a tough labor environment and MPT is really the only public REIT that is underwriting these assets. So in the context of the new lease with Common Spirit in Utah, some of the challenges we've seen related to hospital closures, I mean, when we look out to future acquisitions or portfolio transitions, should we be assuming that the operator market will be looking for lower rents than may have been initially contemplated, say, over the balance of the last 5 years?"
Ed Aldag:
I don't think that's a fair assessment at all. I think when you look at Common Spirit versus Steward, that was entirely based on the financial strength of Common Spirit versus the financial strength of Stewart. So if you look at all things being equal from the same financial strength of different operators, I don't think you're going to see any change in the interest rates -- I mean, sorry, in the cap rates other than cap rates are obviously higher today overall than they were more than a year ago. So I don't think that that's the right assessment. The assessment is if we've got stronger operators, you're going to see lower cap rates. But as we've pointed out in the whole Common Spirit Utah thing, with Common Spirit being the tenant that makes those properties more valuable even at the lower rate."
To me this explanation makes a lot of sense. We see the same thing in other real estate sectors where properties with better tenants trade at lower cap rates.
A free standing triple net retail property with an average tenant would trade at maybe a 5.5% cap rate while a similar property with a premium tenant like a Walgreen would go for 5.0%.
You can adjust those cap rate numbers up or down a bit depending on the interest rate environment, but the relationship is rather constant in that cap rates are lower for better tenants.
Steward is an average or below average tenant depending on one's views while Common Spirit is a superb tenant. A roughly 5% haircut on rental rate to get a tenant upgrade of that magnitude is a fantastic deal and affirms the notion that market rental rates are flat to slightly up relative to when the bulk of MPW's assets were underwritten.
Hospital property valuation
In each of MPW's asset sales, the buyer was a highly sophisticated large player in the space. The buyers were in no way obligated to transact so I think it is fair to assume the prices they paid are indicative of a fair market value.
- The Macquarie transaction was at a 5.6% cap rate
- Australian deal was at 100% of original purchase price
- Prime is buying hospitals from MPW at the purchase price written into the originally underwritten transaction
Beyond MPW's deals, Ed Aldag points out a low 5% cap rate sale in France
for example, there was a recent transaction in France for a very significant kind of unique portfolio whose characteristics in their hospitals are not nearly as strong as ours, which went for a low-5 handle cap rate"
These overseas transactions are probably going to be slightly lower cap rates than here in the U.S. as European real estate tends to have slightly lower cap rates, but it gives a nice ballpark figure.
In my estimation, the bulk of MPW's portfolio could be sold at cap rates ranging from 5.5% to 8%.
This is where the opportunity comes in.
We showed earlier that MPW's debt is trading at a yield north of 10%. Its equity is trading at an implied cap rate of 10.67%.
That strikes me as a great deal. Unjustified fears are causing a high quality portfolio of hospitals to trade at a 10.67% cap rate when the properties themselves could be sold for 5.5%-8%.
For those who can endure the price volatility and a moderate level of actual risk, I think MPW is opportunistic.
Healthcare is not entirely out of the woods, but operations are improving. If and when hospital operating metrics improve, I think MPW will trade at a much higher price. In the meantime, MPW declared that they are maintaining their dividend. At a 14% yield, maintaining short positions is getting expensive. With a short interest of nearly 20% of outstanding shares, it could be positioned for a squeeze.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC).
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
