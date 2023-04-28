Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 1:20 AM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)
PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kylie O'Keefe - Chief Commercial Officer

Matthew B. Klein - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Pauwels - Chief Business Officer

Emily Hill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald

Eric Joseph - JP Morgan

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist Securities

Joseph Thome - Cowen

Kelly Shi - Jefferies

Joseph Schwartz - SVB Securities

Jeffrey Hung - Morgan Stanley

Gena Wang - Barclays

Yihan Li - UBS

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by and welcome to the PTC First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kylie O'Keefe, Chief Commercial Officer. You may begin. Hello speakers.

Kylie O'Keefe

Yes. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss PTC Therapeutics' first quarter 2023 corporate update and financial results.

I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Klein; our Chief Business Officer, Eric Pauwels; and our Chief Financial Officer, Emily Hill.

Today's call will include forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Please take a moment to review the slide posted on our Investor Relations website in conjunction with the call, which contains our forward-looking statements. Our actual results could materially differ from these forward-looking statements, as such statements are subject to risks that can materially and adversely affect our business and results of operations.

For a detailed description of applicable risks and uncertainties, we encourage you to review the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the company's other SEC

