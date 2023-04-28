Zuckerberg Turned Meta Around: Insights From Q1 Earnings

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Earlier this month, we wrote an article weighing the risks and opportunities of owning Meta going into Q1 earnings, with a neutral view on the stock. However, we believe Meta's (NASDAQ:META) Q1 financial results showcase a company in a robust position, driven by strategic investments in innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), and a strong focus on efficiency. In this article, we will explore Meta's financial performance, the impact of AI and the metaverse on user engagement, and what the future may hold for the company and its shareholders.

Meta's Q1 Results: Financial Analysis

Meta's Q1 financial results indicate a company in a robust position, with total revenue reaching $28.6 billion, representing a 3% growth year-over-year, or 6% on a constant currency basis. This growth can be attributed to increased user engagement and strategic investments in innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence. Despite a 10% increase in total expenses, reaching $21.4 billion, Meta's focus on efficiency and improved financial performance has led to an operating income of $7.2 billion and a 25% operating margin.

The financial results also showcase the power of Meta's Family of Apps, which grew to over 3 billion daily users and generated a Q1 revenue of $28.3 billion. Ad revenue for the Family of Apps reached $28.1 billion, a 4% YoY growth, with the online commerce sector driving the most substantial gains. These figures demonstrate the company's ability to monetize its platforms effectively, which is a critical aspect of its financial success.

Meta's investments in AI have led to stronger engagement across its platforms, with the Reels feature on Instagram contributing to a 24% increase in time spent on the app. The company's focus on ad supply and demand and continuous improvements in ad targeting and measurement drive improved results for advertisers. Meta's commitment to organizational efficiency and narrowing the scope of its projects allows the company to focus on high-leverage opportunities and maintain a strong financial position.

Despite the impressive Q1 earnings, Meta's Reality Labs segment experienced a decline in revenue, falling 51% due to lower Quest 2 sales. The company's operating losses in this segment increased to $4 billion. However, Meta's ongoing investments in AI and the metaverse indicate the company's commitment to exploring new avenues for growth and maintaining its position as a market leader in the tech industry.

Meta's Q1 Results: Business Analysis

Our analysis of Meta's Q1 earnings reveals growing momentum in the company's products and businesses, thanks to a strong focus on efficiency, AI technology, and the metaverse. The community reached a significant milestone, with over 3 billion people using at least one of their apps each day. Facebook also achieved 200 million daily actives in the U.S. and Canada, after last quarter's milestone of 2 billion daily actives worldwide. We believe that these numbers demonstrate the resilience and adaptability of Meta's platforms in maintaining user engagement.

The company's efficiency work, initiated last year, is paying off as they transition from a position of weakness to strength. This work, aimed at building better products faster and improving financial performance, includes slowing hiring, flattening the management structure, increasing the percentage of technical personnel, and prioritizing projects more rigorously. As a result, Meta is better equipped to execute its ambitious long-term vision despite a challenging environment. The ongoing restructuring and layoffs plan, while difficult, is expected to lead to a more stable environment for employees, ultimately benefiting the company's performance.

We find it particularly impressive that Meta's focus on AI technology is translating into strong engagement growth across their apps. Reels, for instance, is experiencing rapid growth on both Facebook and Instagram. The company's investment in AI is divided into two main areas: recommendations and ranking infrastructure, and new generative foundation models. AI recommendations have driven a 24% increase in time spent on Instagram since the launch of Reels, highlighting the effectiveness of their AI strategies. The development of new generative foundation models is enabling entirely new classes of products and experiences, and we expect this to drive further innovation and user engagement in the coming months.

Meta's open approach to AI infrastructure, which involves open sourcing many of their state-of-the-art models, is noteworthy. This strategy fosters an open ecosystem, making it easier for other companies to integrate with Meta's products and platforms, and helping to maintain their competitive edge. Meta's investment in AI infrastructure has been the main driver of increased CapEx spending over the past couple of years. With the capacity to lead in this space at scale, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging AI technologies and adapt to future trends.

In addition to AI, Meta remains committed to the metaverse, a long-term project that is interconnected with their AI developments. Breakthroughs in computer vision, mixed reality, procedural world generation, and the development of an AI-centric operating system exemplify the synergy between AI and the metaverse. The company is gearing up to launch their next-generation consumer virtual and mixed reality device later this year, which we believe will be a significant step forward in their metaverse journey.

Meta's Q1 earnings highlight the company's strong momentum in its products and businesses, driven by a strategic focus on efficiency, AI, and the metaverse. We are particularly impressed by the company's ability to adapt and innovate in a challenging environment, which has translated into growing user engagement and financial performance. We expect Meta's commitment to AI and metaverse technologies, combined with a strong financial position and growing user base, to contribute to a promising future for the company and its shareholders.

Spotlight On AI

Meta's strong Q1 results demonstrate that its investment in AI has paid off, as its AI infrastructure has been the primary factor behind the increase in capital expenditure over the past few years. According to Mark Zuckerberg, Meta is no longer lagging in AI infrastructure development; instead, it now has the capacity to conduct leading work in the AI domain at scale. This indicates that the company has successfully positioned itself at the forefront of AI innovation.

AI can be viewed as Meta's competitive advantage for several reasons. Firstly, AI is integrated into all of Meta's products, enhancing user experience and capabilities. Using AI tools, users can express themselves and discover new content more easily, making Meta's products more appealing to consumers.

Secondly, AI has a significant impact on Meta's internal processes. By leveraging AI tools, engineers can write better code at a faster pace, leading to more efficient development and improvements in their products and services. This increased efficiency gives Meta a competitive edge over rivals who may not be utilizing AI to the same extent.

Moreover, Meta's focus on AI in the development of the metaverse highlights the company's commitment to staying ahead of industry trends. By prioritizing AI advancements, Meta can ensure that its metaverse platform remains cutting-edge and attractive to users, creators, and businesses alike.

Valuation

In our analysis, Meta's stock trades at around 13 times EV/EBITDA based on the updated consensus estimate from FactSet. This valuation is slightly above the company's 5-year EV/EBITDA average of 12.7 times. Still, we believe upward earnings revision could come if the company continues its recent execution on cost-cutting and growth acceleration.

Meta's strong performance in Q1, driven by its Family of Apps and ongoing investments in AI and the metaverse, demonstrates the company's ability to monetize its platforms and maintain a solid financial position. As a result, we see potential for the stock's valuation to rise, backed by the company's commitment to innovation, improved ad targeting, and user engagement.

However, investors should be aware of the risks associated with Meta's stock, including privacy concerns, increasing regulatory scrutiny, stalling user growth, and the challenges of artificial intelligence. Additionally, macroeconomic factors, such as a potential pullback in advertising spend and slowing user engagement, could impact the company's performance and stock value.

Conclusion

Our analysis of Meta's Q1 financial results reveals a company well-positioned for growth, driven by strategic investments in AI, the metaverse, and a strong focus on efficiency. The growing user engagement across Meta's Family of Apps and the company's ability to adapt in a challenging environment are key factors contributing to its financial success.

Although potential risks, such as privacy concerns and regulatory scrutiny, could impact Meta's performance, we believe that the company's commitment to strategic investments and focus on high-leverage opportunities will drive continued growth in the future. As a result, we maintain a positive outlook on Meta's stock and anticipate further appreciation in the medium to long term.