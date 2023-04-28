Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The State Of The SPAC Market

Apr. 28, 2023 2:15 AM ETSOGU, DSPC, SPC, SPAX, SPCX
Summary

  • The volume of SPAC IPOs and mergers has reverted to pre-hype levels. Funding from public and private investors has plunged, while redemptions by existing investors have increased sharply.
  • The outlook for SPACs is far more muted than in the past few years. We expect a return to a far smaller level of issuance, deal making and execution as the space bears more scrutiny from sponsors, investors and regulators alike.
  • We anticipate that there will be still some opportunities - albeit a fraction of recent volume - for seasoned, sophisticated investors to take advantage of in 2023, due to the smaller market size, a decrease in competition for deals, fewer sponsors and stronger companies coming to market.

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Words SPAC, special purpose acquisition company on white note on beautiful background from dollar bills. Business and SPAC vs IPO concept. Copy space.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

Not with a bang but with a whimper. - T.S. Eliot, The Hollow Men

In the past three years, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) experienced stratospheric growth, became a manic bubble as sponsors raised new IPOs with

SPAC IPOs: Growth and decline

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.43K Followers
