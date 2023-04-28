Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Amazon Q1 2023 Earnings Update

Apr. 28, 2023 3:04 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
Summary

  • For the first time in its history, AWS QoQ sales declined.
  • AWS’ numbers now make Azure’s numbers look even more impressive than it already was.
  • Alexa has a couple of years left to figure out a viable business model before facing severe cut.
  • While headline figures still don’t seem encouraging, I am personally quite glad about the progress made at retail.
  • Amazon continues to buck the broader advertising trend.

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

An Analyst asked a legitimate question to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) management:

“Does the company ever think about breaking out all the big investments so that we have more clarity on the retail margin structure?”

Source: Company Filings, MBI Deep Dives, Daloopa

What, however, spooked investors a bit was the exit growth rate in April:

It’s not just Azure; Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Cloud’s numbers also look pretty good now. One caveat is Google Cloud includes Google Workspace, and Alphabet doesn’t disclose GCP numbers.
Amazon operating margin

Amazon retail trends

Source: Q1 2023 Earnings Call
