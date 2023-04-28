Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

India's 5G Revolution

Apr. 28, 2023 3:22 AM ETERIC, ERIXF, NOK, NOKBF, SSNLF, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF, IDAT, FIVG, NXTG, SRVR, WUGI, KFVG, KGRO, CHIC, VOX, FCOM, IYZ, IXP, XTL
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • Today, we believe India’s accelerating digital transformation could bode well for leading technology-infrastructure providers and their investors.
  • The Indian government concluded its largest spectrum auction in August 2022, and 5G services are now available in 13 cities.
  • But India’s 5G rollout cannot proceed at full pace without the capital infrastructure to support it.
  • We believe supplying all that equipment represents a potentially substantial revenue opportunity.

India 5G industrial illustration, huge cellular network mast or tower on hi-tech background with the flag - 3D Illustration

DancingMan

By Rachel Tan

The country’s rollout of fifth-generation cellular networks is opening potentially attractive investment opportunities for technology-infrastructure providers.

When India was just rolling out fourth-generation broadband cellular-network technology (4G) in 2014, plenty of other countries already had their sights set

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.5K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.