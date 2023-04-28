Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

'Put It Out Of Its Misery' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...

Apr. 28, 2023 3:30 AM ETBABA, VNO, AMZN, INTC, GOOGL, BAC, MMM
Thomas J. Hayes
Summary

  • The resurgence of FRC fears may cause the Fed to think twice at their meeting next week – as to how hawkish they want to be.
  • Updates on Alibaba and Vornado.
  • Earning beats, major data inputs ahead of the next Fed meeting, and more.

Federal Hall, Manhattan Financial District.

Lisa-Blue

Meme

Original

Earnings are coming in nicely, but there is an overhang on this market - and until resolved, the market is stuck in the mud. First Republic (FRC) is now a zombie bank that no one wants to

FRC

stockcharts.com

Balance sheet

stlouisfed.org

Assets: Liquidity and Credit Facilities

stlouisfed.org

Target rate probabilities

cmegroup.com

FRC

stockcharts.com

Bank sector consolidation

MUFG

US domestic bank deposits

MUFG

Pace of deposit outflows

MUFG

Speculative grade default rate

MUFG

GDPNow modl

atlantafed.org

UC Core PCE Price Index YOY

investing.com

earnings

investing.com

earnings

investing.com

earnings

investing.com

earnings

investing.com

earnings

google.com

earnings

google.com

earnings

google.com

earnings

google.com

earnings

google.com

earnings

google.com

earnings

google.com

earnings

google.com

BABA

stockcharts.com

SPX

stockcharts.com

BABA impact

Mike Kytka

BABA impact

Mike Kytka Twitter

BABA update

@HedgeFundTips

AliCloud traffic

similarweb.com

aliyun.com traffic

similarweb.com

tencent traffic

similarweb.com

China optimism

Bloomberg

FFO multiples during GFC and COVID

BofA, FactSet

REIT 2024 capital requirements

BofA

VNO

stockcharts.com

BXP headline

google.com

office occupancy

@davebriggstv

Sentiment survey data

AAII.com

!AAIIBULL

stockcharts.com

Fear/Greed

CNN

Fear/Greed

CNN

!NAAIM

stockcharts.com

