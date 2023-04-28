Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment

Here at the Lab, we knew that Roche's buy rating was a challenging call (OTCQX:RHHBF, OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCPK:RHHVF) and since then, we are at a minus 6% in the stock price performance (Fig below). We were cautious about the company's latest development and already in 2022, we reported how the Swiss pharma giant was impacted by lower COVID-19 sales and by several clinical failures (in November, we published an analysis titled: 'Another Key Fail'). Despite that, as already mentioned, we were incorporating a declining momentum in top-line sales, but we are still optimistic for the medium-long term horizon. This is also based on our positive view about New Drugs development that Will Outpace Biosimilar Competition.

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Q1 results

The company delivered solid Q3 results with a turnover of 3% and 1% ahead of the company's internal estimates and Wall Street consensus respectively. The pharma division was the key growth driver with a 6% outperformance. In detail, we should report the positive trajectory of Vabysmo (ophthalmology) which beat estimates by 32%. Here at the Lab, we are confident that Vabysmo is well on track to deliver top-line sales of >$2.5 billion for 2023 and approach $4 billion for 2024. Q1 2023 also saw strong performances from Hemlibra and Ocrevus. A further revenue driver was Ronapreve which recorded CHF 567 million in sales. However, lower sales in the COVID diagnostics division partially offset these positive results. Ahead of the quarter, Roche already reported that COVID testing erosion was more pronounced than anticipated. While divisional sales reported a minus 28% in abs value compared to Q1 2022 due to exceptionally high demand for COVID-19 tests, the Diagnostics segment reported a base business growth of 4%.

Roche sales bridge

Going to our investment thesis, we are not surprised to see AHR biosimilar erosion, and this was well expected by the investor community. This stabilization versus consensus expectations should be also well received. The 2023 second half will be a decisive momentum for the Roche pipeline. While we are not seeing a multi-$ billion driver catalyst, all combined they could increase the company's potential sales peak by at least $10 billion. According to our expectations, these new drugs include Ocrevus, Alecensa adjuvant ALK+ NSCLC, TNKase, and TIGIT SKY-01. We are also positive on Phesgo OBI development data which has the upside to protect the patent versus Perjeta biosimilar erosion which should start from 2027.

Roche's pipeline

Vabysmo Q1's recent development was a supportive catalyst for Roche. Vabysmo delivered almost CHF 500 in sales, only after its 5th quarter since launch. This trajectory is a key supportive element for the stock. Here are our key takeaways for Vabysmo:

The company is gaining important market shares and approximately 70% of Vabysmo's new patients are switching from other prescriptions; Related to point 1), these positive trends are homogeneous across all launch geographies. In the US, the company estimates that it almost reached a 5% share of DME and a 12% share of AMD; Circa 30% of patients are treatment-naive.

Vabysmo sales evolution

Here at the Lab, we are forecasting mid-to-high-single-digit in Pharma until 2026, but we still believe that the company's pipeline needs support from M&A. On the Q1 analyst call, the new Group CEO Thomas Schinecker emphasized earlier-stage deals. According to our numbers, Roche has CHF 25 billion firepower potential on an estimated 2024 net debt/EBITDA of 1.5x. We should also recall that the company raised Pharma's R&D expenditure by approximately CHF 2.5 billion a year in the past four years.

Conclusion and Valuation

Roche Pharma sales grew by 9% and excluding the COVID drag, this underlying growth is a key supportive element of Mare Evidence Lab's investment thesis. Here at the tower, we make no changes in our Fiscal Year 2023 results. Roche also reiterated its annual guidance. Ex-COVID-19 sales, our internal team is modeling a sales growth rate of 6% and a CAGR of 8.5% on the company's core operating profit until 2027. Regarding the valuation, Roche is currently trading at a 14x price-earnings ratio on 2024 numbers, with a 7% discount compared to its peers. And again, the company is also cheaper on an EV/NPV basis (0.88x versus its comps at 0.98x). As already mentioned, Roche has historically traded at a premium valuation. For the above reason, at the current stock price, Roche priced too much negatively. Therefore, we continue to buy rated the company with a target price of CHF 340 per share, fully in line with our investment thesis based on 'Lower Guidance In 2023, But a Positive Trajectory'.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.