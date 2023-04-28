Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ABB Is One Of Several Robotic Arm Manufacturers Worth Watching

Apr. 28, 2023 4:00 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)
Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
Summary

  • ABB has healthy financials.
  • The entire robotics and automated manufacturing industry is expected to experience sustained tailwinds.
  • Its Price/Cash Flow of 32.23 indicates the company is presently overvalued.
  • The company projects at least 10% revenue growth for 2023.
  • ABB is a Hold.

ABB office building exterior in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

With the cost of labor going up and the cost of industrial robotic arms going down, we are slowly approaching the threshold where companies will be financially incentivised to automate. When this happens, I expect a

abb global world

ABB Around The World (Wikimedia Commons - Peeperman)

ABB facts business

ABB Business Areas (ABB Investor And Shareholder Resources - ABB Factsheet)

abb revenue annual

ABB Annual Revenue (By Author)

abb annual margin

ABB Annual Margins (By Author)

abb annual dilution buyback

ABB Annual Share Count vs Cash vs Operating Income (By Author)

ABB annual dilution buyback

ABB Annual Share Count vs Incomes (By Author)

ABB annual interest

ABB Annual Net Interest Expense (By Author)

abb annual total equity

ABB Annual Total Equity (By Author)

abb annual return on capital

ABB Annual Return On Capital (By Author)

ABB quarterly revenue

ABB Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

abb quarterly margins

ABB Quarterly Margins (By Author)

abb quarterly dilution buyback

ABB Quarterly Share Count vs Cash vs Revenue (By Author)

abb quarterly income

ABB Quarterly Share Count vs Incomes (By Author)

abb total equity

ABB Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

abb quarterly interest

ABB Quarterly Net Interest Expense (By Author)

abb return capital

ABB Quarterly Return On Capital (By Author)

abb valuation

ABB Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

abb dividend history

ABB Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Comments

