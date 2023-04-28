Alena Ivochkina /iStock via Getty Images

This is an article on the outlook for the U.S. dollar (DXY) as we go through yet another dollar doom cycle. Investors should beware of analysts who have been calling for the demise of the U.S. dollar for twenty years.

Dollar doom merchants and the Jay-Z hip-hop top

In late-2007, two months after the collapse of Lehman Brothers investment bank. The markets were still in complacency mode and the euro had broken the previous all-time highs against the US dollar at 1.38. The single currency was trading at 1.45 and investors were calling it the end of dollar dominance.

At the same time, rapper Jay-Z had just released a video for the song Blue Magic, taken from his American Gangster album. However, the key talking point about the video was that the Brooklyn entertainer was seen flashing wads of euro notes, in contrast to the hip-hop genre's love of US dollar bills.

That set tongues wagging in the worlds of entertainment and finance, which peaked with criticism from veteran stock market promoter Jim Cramer. The Mad Money host accused the hip-hop mogul of "undermining the already weak dollar". The move by Jay-Z fueled debates in the hip-hop community about whether other artists should be paid in euros.

Even Britain's BBC discussed the coming financial earthquake in an article titled: Rapper Jay-Z Dissing the Dollar. It was also noted that supermodel Gisele Bundchen was also looking to diversify away from the greenback.

According to the BBC, "The catwalk star's twin sister and manager Patricia told Bloomberg in September that: "Contracts starting now are more attractive in euros because we don't know what will happen to the dollar."

Another article from that time discussed a sea change in the hip-hop community: When rapper Jay-Z talks about euros, people listen.

"The euro incident also was noted in the financial sections of papers around the world. A week later, a much-read Bloomberg item focused on Jay-Z's video and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen's public request not to be paid in U.S. dollars. In some places, both were praised for grasping that the dollar was out, and the euro was in."

Ms. Bundchen was recently a big victim in the FTX crypto exchange fallout, losing an estimated $70 million alongside Tom Brady. Investors should beware of listening to celebrity influencers on anything finance-related.

The great U.S. dollar rotation into euros didn't pan out well

What happened next was that the delayed effects of the Lehman Brothers financial crisis finally caught up to financial markets and the euro peaked around the 1.60 level a few months later. (The euro is now at 1.10).

After the 2014-15 European debt crisis slammed the euro to lows around 1.04, the resulting recovery has been beset with problems and the 1.20 level proved stubborn resistance before the recent collapse to parity against the US dollar in 2022.

So let the champagne pop. I partied for a while; now, I'm back to the block Jay-Z, Blue Magic

The low may not be in for the euro despite the European Central Bank grudgingly raising interest rates for the first time in eleven years. Inflation was soaring in the eurozone but has since cooled. The real risk for the euro is what happens with Ukraine. Investors should not be complacent about a peace deal and safe haven flows from Europe to the U.S. are still possible after investors got burned from the rushed merger of UBS and Credit Suisse.

The other reason that the ECB was slow to raise rates is that they are sitting on a pile of worthless junk debt issued by heavily-indebted nations such as Italy. Dollar doom analysts drone on about the U.S. debt levels and fail to mention that Europe is a similar state.

In the United Kingdom, the bond market blew out in September 2022, after a proposed spending plan from the Cabinet of Liz Truss. The Prime Minister lasted 45 days in the role but her budget simply highlighted that the UK has got no more room to spend, according to bond investors.

So if markets are to escape the U.S. dollar and can't go to Europe or the U.K. what about Japan? Bond market guru Jim Grant summarized the problems in the country in relation to the UK.

I think Japan is perhaps the most important risk in the world... The risk is this: Every business day, the Bank of Japan is spending tens of billions of dollars worth of yen to enforce Governor Kuroda's yield curve interest rates suppression program. To put this into perspective: In the UK, when the little crisis over liability-driven pension investing in late September happened, the Bank of England spent around $5 billion. The BoJ does that before breakfast.

Finally, we have China. With a wobbling property market and a risk of a war between the U.S. and China, should investors in the U.S. sell out of the greenback and move to the yen or yuan? The "analysis" of dollar doom merchants is very two-dimensional with too few variables considered.

The U.S. dollar will be the last currency to crash

I wrote a book called "The Stock Market is Easy," which is based heavily on investment psychology. It's worth taking a moment to consider the hip-hop euro top because there were parallels with other U.S. dollar substitutes. In 2021, when Bitcoin was trading over $60,000, we had the same speculative environment, where sports stars and celebrities asked to have their salaries paid in cryptocurrency. People tend to extrapolate a trend and assume it will continue, while it is more valuable to dig deeper and look for headwinds. Confirmation bias versus contrarian analysis.

I've been reading about the Greenback's demise for around 20 years now when investors were talking about the U.S. debt in 2005. Many of today's gold and anti-dollar analysts are dealing with a bruised ego from 10-20 years of failed predictions and dead money.

What the majority of these analysts fail to understand is that the world's reserve currency will be the last to collapse in a crisis.

The comments I made above about the yen and the yuan highlight the lack of foresight from anti-dollar analysis, but it is only scratching the surface. The U.S. is the world's reserve currency because it is home to the world's largest financial markets. Will trillions of dollars in pension funds and bonds move to New Zealand or Brazil? Maybe it could all move to the Argentine or Thai stock market?

The U.S. dollar may have its risks but they are the same risks as the other major countries. Capital has no ability to park billions in BRICs countries and will never do so with a rising threat of war. There have been comments that China will invade Taiwan as early as 2025. So what do investors think will happen to the hundreds of billions invested by the U.S. in China? Will allies of the United States, such as Europe, keep their money in China?

I believe that the current standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling will result in a deal, the regional banking crisis has been contained with all deposits being covered regardless of bank failures, while investors would be crazy to dump the U.S. with the potential for war on the horizon. The anti-dollar frenzy is the same thing I have heard for twenty years and the analysis is become more amateur as time goes on.

The DXY is still in an uptrend on the yearly chart and support at the 100 level could see a big rally in the index to the 120 level.

Markets have got 99 problems, but the buck ain't one.