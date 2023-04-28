Medical Properties Trust: The Dividend Could Be In Danger
Summary
- Medical Properties Trust narrowed its NFFO guidance range to reflect the recent capital recycling. However, it has also allowed MPT to pay down debts for 2023-24.
- MPT's AFFO payout ratio has risen to 97% due to its much lower AFFO per share update for FQ1. So, the bears have gotten the selloff in March spot on.
- Challenges with Prospect are expected to persist. MPT is also expected to have more "direct ownership" of Prospect's managed care business to improve monetization.
- Investors must assess the risks of a dividend cut moving ahead, which has increased substantially. However, with an NTM dividend yield of 13.5%, peak pessimism has likely been reflected.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. or MPT (NYSE:MPW) investors saw MPW hit its recent lows in March but has since stopped falling further.
Yesterday's (April 27) earnings release by the net-lease hospital REIT has given MPW buyers more confidence that the company's worst episode could be behind them. However, concerns relating to Steward and Prospect Medical Holdings are expected to persist.
Management stressed that its recent results "show positive trends for hospital operators." Coupled with rising same-store admissions and surgical volumes, management is confident about further improvement moving ahead.
In addition, rent coverage has remained consistent in its latest update. Accordingly, MPT highlighted a total EBITDARM rent coverage of 2.4x on a trailing twelve months or TTM basis in FQ4'22, unchanged from FQ3's 2.4x.
Despite that, EBITDARM coverage for its long-term acute care hospitals or LTACHs fell from 2.3x in FQ3 to 1.9x in FQ4. However, management assured investors that LTACHs "represent only 1.4% of the total portfolio."
However, MPT downgraded the top end of its normalized FFO or NFFO guidance range for FY23 to reflect lower accretion from the Healthscope and Prime deals. Despite that, it has also allowed MPT to pay down debts with more than $900M from its capital recycling, helping it to meet its near-term debt maturities confidently.
As such, MPT is confident that the various transactions will help the company "satisfy all of its roughly $1.4 billion in 2023 and 2024 debt maturities," helping lift the shroud over a critical concern we highlighted in our previous update.
With that in mind, we believe the market has gotten the selloff in March absolutely spot on (yes, we think the bears got this one right).
MPT's revised FY23 NFFO range indicates that the midpoint has shifted down to $1.555 from $1.575. The previous consensus estimates projected $1.59 for its NFFO. As such, investors should expect Wall Street's projections to be reined in accordingly to reflect MPT's updated outlook.
Hence, it's expected to put MPT's adjusted FFO or AFFO metrics under further pressure, as it reported $0.30 for FQ1, down from last year's $0.37 and last quarter's $0.34 metric.
Although MPT announced $0.29 in quarterly dividends, the AFFO payout ratio has increased significantly to 97% in FQ1, compared to last quarter's 85%. Hence, we believe the market got it right in March, as it needed to reflect the potential for a significant increase in dividend downgrade risks relating to MPT's forward projections.
Management reminded investors that its NFFO guidance is mainly predicated on revenue attributed to Prospect. Management also extended a $50M convertible loan related to Prospect's managed care business.
In addition, MPT highlighted that Prospect received "a binding commitment from a third-party lender," which is expected to afford Prospect "significant liquidity for its hospital and managed care businesses."
Management articulated that it's confident in Prospect's managed care business, as it has "continued to perform well," as reflected by the funding commitments it received. As such, it sees the "monetization of managed care has always been the key to the timing of MPW's recovery of its investment." Therefore, MPT saw the need to exercise more "direct ownership of the managed care business in the interim."
Investors concerned about further direct support for Prospect by MPT need to assess whether they are comfortable with MPT's relationship with Prospect. Furthermore, the company highlighted that it might provide more support for Prospect in the future, up to "$75 million secured by the receivables balance, which is well in excess of $75 million."
With MPW trading at an NTM dividend yield of 13.5% despite yesterday's almost 8% rise to close the trading session, significant pessimism has likely been priced in.
However, industry dynamics for hospital operators are expected to remain highly challenging in the near term. As such, a significant upward valuation re-rating doesn't seem likely. Therefore, investors need to exercise considerable patience when deciding to add more MPW exposure, as the road to recovery could take some time.
Rating: Buy (Reiterated).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
