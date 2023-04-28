Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Preferred Stock/ETD IPO Market Nearly Frozen

Apr. 28, 2023 4:49 AM ETSAJ, SAR, SAT, SAY1 Comment
Preferred Stock Investing profile picture
Preferred Stock Investing
7.21K Followers

Summary

  • Tightening financial conditions have drastically reduced preferred stock / ETD offering activity, with not a single new preferred stock offered during the month of April, and just one ETD.
  • Externally managed Business Development Company Saratoga Investment Corporation offered $50 million worth of 8.5% notes due 2028, rated BBB+ by Egan-Jones Ratings Company.
  • Here is a comparison against the highest quality preferred stocks in our coverage universe, as ranked by our internal “CDx3 Compliance Score” metric:
  • CDx3 preferreds ranked 10 out of 10 are meanwhile selling for an average discount to par of about 4.1% and offer an average current yield of 6.15%.
  • Past preferred stock IPOs now trading below par: a look at recent par crosses.

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

New offering summary:

CDX3Investor.com

CDX3Investor.com

SEC filing for further information: SAZ

Just one short year ago, Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) issued 6% notes due 2027, which trade under symbol SAT on the New York Stock Exchange. Their latest exchange traded notes

CDX3Investor.com

CDX3Investor.com

CDX3Investor.com

CDX3Investor.com

This article was written by

Preferred Stock Investing profile picture
Preferred Stock Investing
7.21K Followers
Whether you are the kind of investor who sticks with preferred stocks with a CDx3 Compliance Score rated 10 out of 10, or whether your portfolio has room for 9-score-and-lower securities, stay tuned for future articles recapping new IPOs and interesting preferred stock activity that we notice here at the CDx3 Notification Service.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.