Rio Tinto Production Update Points To Continued Success

Apr. 28, 2023 7:00 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)FM:CA, FQVLF, RTNTF, RTPPF
Summary

  • Natural resources tied to the energy transition and electrification of the economy are showing signs of tight supply.
  • Rio Tinto is a producer of copper that is integral to the wiring of the electrified global economy that is developing.
  • Rio Tinto continues to be a global leader in iron ore.
  • Rio Tinto's last quarter represented a "kitchen sink" sort of earnings announcement meant to reset expectations.
  • I rate RIO shares a hold right now, however, corrections are very buyable, watch for pullbacks to buy.
Rio Tinto Mine at Boron California

Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has been our "Very Short List" of stocks to monitor for many years. Typically, miners are cyclical stocks that we can buy on corrections often brought on by recessions. Now, miners tied to

Demand For Clen Tech Related Minerals & Metals

Demand For Clen Tech Related Minerals & Metals (IEA)

Mining Deals

Mining Deals (S&P Global)

RIO Q1 2023 Production

RIO Q1 2023 Production (RIO TINTO)

RIO Support Zones

RIO Support Zones (Kirk Spano)

RIO Elliott Wave & Harmonics

RIO Elliott Wave & Harmonics (Scott "Shooter" Henderson)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own a Registered Investment Advisor -BluemoundAM.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

