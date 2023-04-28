Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Buy The Turnaround In Reckitt Benckiser And Enjoy Its Recovery At A Discount

More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
131 Followers

Summary

  • Reckitt is a blue-chip large-cap consumer staple with roots going back over a century.
  • After several missteps, signs are there that the long-awaited turnaround is taking place.
  • The huge discount to peers is far too large, and the dividend yield of 3% is attractive.
  • Help protect your portfolio during a recession and Buy Reckitt.

Enfamil Baby Formula

LPETTET

Consumer staple giant at a crazy discount

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY) (RKT lon) is a $56bn market cap consumer staple giant. They own brands across hygiene (41% of revenue), health (42% of revenue) and nutrition (17% of revenue) and, they are amongst the biggest brands on the

A picture containing bottle, several Description automatically generated

reckitt brands (company website)

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Price return vs peers over the last 10 years (Seeking Alpha)

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Total return vs peers over the last 10 years (Seeking Alpha)

US baby formula market shares

US baby formula market shares (Statista)

Table Description automatically generated

Peer group valuation comparison (Seeking Alpha)

RKT PE vs Peers

RKT PE vs Peers (Analyst)

Background pattern Description automatically generated

DCF valuation (Analyst)

This article was written by

More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
131 Followers
I'm an optimist. I look forward to a brighter future. As the world evolves so must our investment style. Opportunities are everywhere but having the right mindset, being humble and having a can do, never stop learning attitude is critical to success. We can beat the market but it's likely to come with more volatility. I'm ok with that, I have a plan. Opinions are my own and are not financial or stock advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBGPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.