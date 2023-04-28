Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TransUnion: A Buying Opportunity After The 50% Drop

Apr. 28, 2023 5:32 AM ETTransUnion (TRU)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
940 Followers

Summary

  • TransUnion is now down nearly 50% from its all-time high.
  • The company continues to expand into other verticals in order to reduce its dependence on the credit segment.
  • The latest earnings were solid with both the top and bottom lines growing despite facing tough headwinds.
  • Its valuation has dropped significantly in the past year and is now the lowest among peers.
  • I rate the company as a buy.

TransUnion headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been a great compounder in the past decade, with shares consistently outperforming the broader indexes. However, its share has plummeted nearly 50% from its all-time high in 2021 amid rising interest rates and a tighter credit environment. I

Chart
Data by YCharts

TransUnion

TransUnion

TransUnion

TransUnion

TransUnion

TransUnion

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
940 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.