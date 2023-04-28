JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been a great compounder in the past decade, with shares consistently outperforming the broader indexes. However, its share has plummeted nearly 50% from its all-time high in 2021 amid rising interest rates and a tighter credit environment. I believe the drop presents a great buying opportunity for long-term investors as the business continues to expand beyond credit to diversify its revenue stream. Despite facing tough headwinds, revenue still edged up in the latest earnings, as the international segment continues to see strong momentum. The valuation is also now meaningfully below peers and should present decent upside potential as the backdrop improves.

Market Expansion

TransUnion is a US-based information services company that provides credit reports and other related services to consumers and businesses. It is currently the third-largest credit reporting company in the world only behind Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF) and Equifax (EFX). While the company benefits from an oligopolistic market structure and has a strong moat, it continues to be very exposed to the credit cycle due to its business nature.

In order to reduce the business' cyclicality, the company has been actively expanding into other complementary markets. Through the acquisition of Neustar and Sontiq in 2021, the company has significantly grown its presence in the Fraud, Marketing, and Communication space. Neustar is a company that specializes in decision analytics and identity resolution services. While Sontiq is an identity protection company in both the B2B and B2C space.

By combining their comprehensive solutions with TransUnion's massive amount of data, I believe the company should be able to create a powerful force in these new markets. The integrations are currently underway and we should see great synergies and cross-selling opportunities moving forward.

Christopher Cartwright, CEO, on Neustar synergies:

In the first quarter we announced a key milestone in the integration of Neustar with the launch of TruAudience marketplace. We married the expansive consumer data in identity resolution, audience building and targeting capabilities of TU and Neustar into a comprehensive and interoperable site of privacy-enhanced marketing solutions.

Besides diversifying its revenue stream, the market expansion also vastly increases the company's TAM (total addressable market). According to TransUnion, Fraud currently presents a TAM of $18 billion with a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 10%-12% while Marketing presents a TAM of $7 billion with a CAGR of 16%-18%. The two segments combined doubled the company's TAM from $25 billion to over $50 billion. I believe the expansion will significantly improve the company's fundamentals as it reduces the reliance on credit and opens up many new growth opportunities.

Solid Q1 Earnings

TransUnion announced its first-quarter earnings earlier this week and the results came in better than expectations despite facing a tough backdrop.

The company reported revenue of $940 million, up 2% YoY (year over year) compared to $921 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was 4%. The international segment continues to see great momentum thanks to the less penetrated market. International revenue grew 3% YoY from $191.2 million to $197.2 million, accounting for roughly 20% of total revenue. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was 12%. APAC (Asia-Pacific) and India were particularly strong, with revenue up 23% and 21% respectively.

US market revenue was also up 3% YoY from $600 million to $620.4 million, accounting for 66% of total revenue. Most of the increase is driven by the strength in the auto business, which grew 8% due to market share gain and increased volume. The increase was partially offset by the Mortgage segment, which declined 8% as origination volume plummeted 47% amid higher borrowing costs. The credit card segment was roughly flat YoY.

The bottom line was very solid thanks to improved operational efficiency. SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expenses as a percentage of revenue dipped 280 basis points from 39% to 36.2%, as the company continues to cut down on spending. The lowered spending resulted in the operating income increasing 7.6% YoY from $135 million to $145.2 million. The operating margin also expanded 70 basis points from 14.7% to 15.4%. The diluted EPS was $0.27 compared to $0.25, up 8% YoY.

The company's debt load has been pretty elevated after acquiring Neustar for $3.1 billion, with the current debt/EBITDA ratio standing at roughly 3.8x. Fortunately, the management team reaffirmed that they are committed to deleveraging and expect the debt/EBITDA ratio to decline to <3x in FY24, which is very encouraging.

Christopher Cartwright, CEO, on debt repayment:

Finally, we continue to point our free cash flow toward reducing our debt levels and in the first quarter, we prepaid $75 million of debt with intent to make additional prepayments in the second quarter and the second half of the year.

Valuation

After the massive pullback, TransUnion's valuation is looking pretty attractive. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.3x (I am using EV/EBITDA as it can take the company's debt load into account), which is discounted compared to peers such as Equifax, Experian, and Fair Isaac (FICO). As shown in the first chart below, the company's multiple has gone from the highest among the group to the lowest within the span of a year. Its multiple now represents a meaningful discount of 32.6% compared to the peer's average EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.7x.

According to the current estimate, the company's revenue growth rate of 3.5% for FY23 is also only slightly below peers' average of 5.4%, as shown in the second chart below. Considering the fundamentals and growth, I believe the huge valuation gap is not justified and should narrow moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, I believe the massive drawdown presents a great buying opportunity for TransUnion. The headwinds in the credit space will likely continue in the near term but the impact should moderate moving forward as the company expands into other markets. The expansions should also be solid growth drivers as it significantly boosts its TAM. Despite the recent headwinds, the latest recent remains solid as the international segment continues to see strong traction. The current valuation is also meaningfully discounted compared to peers and should present decent upside potential given the improving fundamentals. Therefore I rate the company as a buy.