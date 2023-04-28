Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

FBND: What Is The Answer For A Potential Recession? We Think Bonds

Apr. 28, 2023 5:35 AM ETFidelity® Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Summary

  • The Top-10 Conference Board Leading Indicator Index has moved into negative territory and continues to decrease.
  • Historically, recessions are always accompanied by substantial decreases in stock prices, equity being the most sensitive part of a company's capital structure.
  • The Fidelity Total Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund focused on investment-grade bonds.
  • The vehicle is overweight AAA assets which compose more than 47% of the fund, and its performance is mainly driven by rates.
  • We are moving back to see a negative correlation between equities and government bonds, meaning that if equities sell off, we should see a bump up in FBND's net asset value.

Man Looking Up At Bond Bear Market

DNY59

Thesis

With most market analysts asserting that a recession is coming, retail investors are rightfully pondering ways to correctly position their portfolios so that they do not experience significant losses and also maintain upside.

Db and recession

Recessions and Equities (Deutsche Bank)

LIs

Leading Indicators (TheMacroCompass)

capital structure

Capital Structure (Rod Khleif)

correlations

Bond / Equity Correlation (BofA)

holdings

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

ratings

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

duration

Duration (Fund Fact Sheet)

This article was written by

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

