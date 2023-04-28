Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Amazon Stock Pops Then Drops As Investors Digest AWS Slowdown

Apr. 28, 2023 8:30 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • With Q1 revenues and earnings coming ahead of expectations, Amazon's stock popped up +12% in yesterday's after-hours session before surrendering all the gains during the earnings call.
  • AWS's revenue growth slowed down to 16% y/y in Q1, with margins getting squeezed. Furthermore, Amazon's CFO said AWS growth had slowed by another 500 bps in April 2023.
  • According to Amazon's management, AWS has a long runway for growth, and this slowdown is temporary. However, Amazon's competitors - Microsoft and Google - did not dole out such warnings.
  • As of Q1, Amazon's business is rebounding nicely after a tough 2022, and the stock remains undervalued. However, the drastic AWS slowdown is troublesome, and I think investors could get better buying opportunities in this stock over the next 6-12 months.
  • Spoiler Alert: I rate Amazon a "Buy" in the low $100s, with a strong preference for staggered accumulation.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Quantamental Investor. Learn More »

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak

Brief Review Of Amazon's Q1 2023 Report

For Q1 2023, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported revenues of $127.36B (up +9% y/y), beating street estimates of $124.47B by ~2.3%. While the revenue beat was solid, Amazon's unexpected earnings beat was more impressive, with the company reporting an EPS of $0.31 (vs. est. $0.21). During Q1, Amazon's

SeekingAlpha

SeekingAlpha

Amazon's Q1 2023 Earnings Release

Amazon's Q1 2023 Earnings Release

Amazon's Q1 2023 Earnings Release

Amazon's Q1 2023 Earnings Release

Amazon's Q1 2023 Earnings Release

Amazon's Q1 2023 Earnings Release

TQI's Earnings Analysis Channel

TQI's Earnings Analysis Channel

TQI's Earnings Analysis Channel

TQI's Earnings Analysis Channel

TQIG.org TQI Valuation Model

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

WeBull Desktop

WeBull Desktop

SeekingAlpha

SeekingAlpha

Are you looking to upgrade your investing operations?

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our investing group - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals. 

We have recently reduced our subscription prices to make our community more accessible. TQI's annual membership now costs only $480 (or $50 per month) for a limited period only.

        JOIN THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
5.11K Followers
We make investing in equity markets simple, fun, and profitable

I am the Author and Chief Financial Engineer at "The Quantamental Investor" - a community pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management. At TQI, our mission is to help retail investors build generational wealth in equity markets. To do so, we share robust model portfolios that cater to investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle. All of our investment ideas are thoroughly vetted through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process, which uses a mix of fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. If you're interested in learning more about our marketplace service, visit: The Quantamental Investor


If you're interested in reviewing my performance, feel free to view this tracker: Performance tracker for my SA research.

To learn more about our company and services, visit: The Quantamental Investment Group LLC's website - TQIG | Home


Prior to joining The Quantamental Investment Group LLC, I served as the Head of Equity Research at LASI's SA Marketplace service - Beating The Market, for two years. In the past, I have worked as an Associate Fellow with Jacmel Growth Partners, a middle-market private equity firm in New York. My resume also includes a stint at Capgemini as a software engineer. With regards to academia, I hold a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Rutgers Business School and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, whilst I am also pursuing the CFA certification (Level 2 candidate).


If you would like to connect with me, please feel free to send me a direct message on SA or leave a comment on one of my articles!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.