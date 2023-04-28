Anne Czichos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Author's note: A modified version of this article was shared with Cash Builder Opportunities members on March 24, 2023. As the initial put option idea has played out profitably, a new trade is suggested.

Last month, we shared a put option idea on Boston Properties (BXP), a REIT in the office subsector that has seen tremendous pain this year as a result of reduced demand for office spaces resulting from low utilization rates (due to work-from-home) and economic recession concerns. Compounding these issues are rising interest rates, which makes it more expensive for REITs to refinance their debt. In such a environment, many REITs are trying to deleverage through asset sales, introducing execution risk. Moreover, rising cap rates also have the effect of depressing property values.

Performing even worse than BXP is SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG).

YCharts

SLG is definitely riskier than BXP, for the following reasons. First, SLG is focused exclusively in NYC, and primarily in the Manhattan area, which increases geographic concentration risk.

Secondly, SLG is not investment-grade rated, unlike BXP.

Third, among all office REITs, SLG has the most debt maturing in 2023 ($960m) which will require asset sales to repay.

BofA

According to SLG's 2022 Investor Day Presentation, FFO/share is expected to drop from $6.70 to $5.45 mainly as a result of increased interest expenses.

SLG

Moreover, 2023 guidance assumptions include the success dispositions of 7 assets, which may be a tall order in today's climate.

SLG

CEO Holliday didn't sound overly confident about the progress of the dispositions when asked in their most recent conference call:

John Kim I was wondering if you could provide an update on the $2 billion of dispositions that you have planned this year, highlighted by 245 Park? I know that it's top of mind for a lot of people on this call, but any update that you can provide on those kind of conversations right now? Marc Holliday Well, I mean, I don't think we're going to go through the whole $2 billion pipeline. But we're working -- as I mentioned in my speech, I think that we feel pretty good about where we stand right now in terms of completing JV sales and financings that we -- that form a part of the 2023 business plan.... We have a lot of activity there. We're trading paper with a couple of tenants. And our discussions there are good. So we feel good about that. And then, there's obviously, other transactions we're working on. It's still got a long way to go this year. And I think the market is coming around. And I think the assets we've selected are the right ones that we'll be able to either monetize via sale, via joint ventures. They're in the right locations, and we're working hard to get it all done.

The most recent quarterly report also showed that occupancy dipped to 90.2% on March 31, 2023, slightly under the 91.2% mark at the end of 2022. The company has stated a target occupancy rate of 92.4% by December 31, 2023.

All of the above is to say that SLG faces heightened risks, which is why it's share price has been cratering over the past several months.

In our original piece to Cash Builders Opportunities members shared on March 24, 2023, we highlighted the $10 put option idea expiring May 19th, 2023 which was selling at the time for $1.00, representing a lucrative annualized premium yield of 64%.

Cash Builders Opportunities

Today, this put has dropped to only 10 cents at the ask, allowing us to capture (if desired) 90% of the option premium in only 34 days, ballooning the annualized return to 97%.

Therefore, as this opportunity is no longer available, I am sharing a new put option idea with our public readers. It's still the $10 strike price, which is a -56% margin of safety from current prices, but it's a longer-duration put with an expiry date of January 19, 2024 which is 267 days (around 9 months) away. This put can be sold at $1.10 at the mid-point of the bid/ask spread, giving an annualized yield of 15.0%.

The trade

The Trade: SL Green Realty (SLG) Sell to Open January 19th, 2024 $10 Puts - collected $1.10, stock price at $22.71

Ticker: SLG

Expiration: January 19, 2024

Type: Sold Puts

Strike Price: $10

Price Move Until Strike: -56.0% decline

Premium Collected: $1.10 or $110 per contract

Days To Expiration: 267 days

Annualized Return: 15.0%

Breakeven: $8.90 (Max loss $890 per contract achieved if the stock goes to $0)

Option Volume: Decent, with a $1.00/$1.20 bid-ask spread at the time of writing.

IBKR

Dividend Equivalent: 4.06x the monthly dividend of $0.2708

A share price of $10 would bring us back to 2008 levels, where a low of $9.217 was reached. However, it should be noted that SLG's high debt load is a risk factor that should be taken into account before selling the put.

Data by YCharts

An investor writing this put should be comfortable with either of these two following scenarios on the expiry date of January 19th, 2024:

SLG closes above $10: The option will expire worthless, and the investor pockets the $1.10 premium and earns 15.0% annualized yield over the life of the option. SLG closes below $10: The investor will be forced to take assignment of SLG shares at $10 (but you still get to keep the $1.10 option premium, effectively reducing your cost basis to $8.90).

Remember that each option contract represents 100 shares of the underlying.